Modern Warfare 2 post-credits scene and Campaign ending explained

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign teases one of the biggest stories yet, but what does it all mean for the future of the franchise? We’ve put together everything you need to know.

Spoiler warning: the following article discusses the end of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

Every Call of Duty campaign features at least one memorable set piece. World At War had ‘Downfall’ while the original Modern Warfare had ‘All Ghillied Up’.

One of the franchise’s more controversial moments came in the form of ‘No Russian’, which formed a reputation of its own.

Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is full of twists and turns, but that post-credit scene has huge implications.

Modern Warfare 2 ending explained

After successfully eliminating Zyani and detonating the missiles, Price reminisces with Kate Laswell about their exploits. Echoing the ending of Modern Warfare (2019), this time around the whole of Task Force 141 is by Price’s side.

Laswell urges Price to dig deeper into the enemy forces that ambushed the Shadow Company convoy. It’s revealed that a new opponent is working behind the scenes, one that Task Force 141 recognizes. Yes, Vladimir Makarov is back.

Makarov debuted in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and kickstarted several events that led to the start of World War 3. Following Price and Soap’s hand to play in Zakhaev’s demise, Makarov was determined to bury them in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 2 ‘No Russian’ post-credits scene explained

Once you’ve completed the game’s campaign, we recommend sticking around for the game’s credits sequence. Now that Makarov is confirmed to exist in the reboot universe, the devs don’t hesitate to unveil his monstrosities.

In the post-credits scene, we can observe an unknown assailant wielding a 3D-printed pistol onboard a commercial aircraft. Suddenly, their phone lights up and displays the words “No Russian.” The instruction given here is to only speak in English – just as it was in the 2009 version.

Could we see Makarov debut via future campaign DLC? Recent leaks seem to point that way. Though, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation.

Be sure to check out Dexerto’s review-in-progress of Modern Warfare 2 and the latest guides to beat the competition.