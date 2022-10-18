All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform.

The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.

Announced on October 18, here’s what viewers will be able to earn from watching their favorite streamer and supporting the exciting new sequel.

How to get all Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops

All a player needs to do in order to snag the rewards is to link their Twitch account to their Activision ID. This simple process is all it takes to be eligible to claim the free gifts.

As usual, the rewards are set up to get better and better the more a player watches the game. There are four total rewards so far and they’ll be doled out in 15-minute increments, with the final drop happening at the one-hour watched mark.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Weapon charm

Calling card & emblem

Sticker

Sniper blueprint

Which streamers have MW2 Twitch drops enabled

There’s no confirmation on who will have drops enabled just yet, but names like NICKMERCS, Aydan, and Teep seem like no-brainers ahead of release.

Of course, there will likely be some bigger streamers from other communities giving the game a shot on release, so it’s worth checking in with your favorites just to be sure.