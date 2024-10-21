Black Ops 6 leak reveals how to complete Dark Ops challenges

Dark Ops Calling Card challenges are supposed to remain a secret until completed in Black Ops 6, but a leak allegedly revealed their unlock requirements.

Black Ops 6 features an extensive progression system. The classic Prestige model is back with 10 Prestige levels and an additional 1000 levels to unlock Prestige icons inspired by previous Black Ops titles and other cosmetic items.

Additionally, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone have different Mastery Camo challenges. And If that wasn’t enough, there are also reticle challenges and Mastery Badges to keep you occupied.

Article continues after ad

It also wouldn’t be a Black Ops game without Dark Ops challenges, which return for the first time since Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

Every Black Ops 6 leaked Dark Ops challenge

Here is a list of all of the leaked Dark Ops challenges.

Challenge name How to complete Frenzy Killer Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal (5 rapid kills) Mega Killer Earn a Mega Kill Medal (6 rapid kills) Ultra Killer Earn a Ultra Kill Medal (7 rapid kills) Chain Killer Earn a Kill Chain Medal (More than 7 rapid kills) Relentless Killer Earn a Relentless Medal (20 kills without dying) Brutal Killer Earn a Brutal Medal (25 kills without dying) Nuclear Killer Earn a nuke (30 kills without dying) Nuked Out Earn a nuke in Free For All without using Scorestreaks Very Nuclear Earn a nuke with 25 different weapons (All kills toward each nuke must come from a singular weapon) 2 Birds 1 Stone Earn a Collateral Kill Medal (Killed multiple uninjured enemies with the same shot outside of Hardcore) Accidentally on Purpose Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard Return to Sender Kill an enemy by throwing back the Frag Grenade they threw at you Circus Act Earn a Bankshot Medal (Killed an enemy by banking the Combat Axe off a surface) Buzzsaw Earn 10 Triple Kill Medals (3 Rapid Kills) or better in Hardcore Ace! Earn 4 Ace Medals (killed each enemy in a round of Search and Destroy, minimum 4 enemies) Hit Job Get 1 Finishing Moves 100k Get 100,000 eliminations Go Loooong! Get a long-range Combat Axe kill, Semtex stick, or Drill Charge stick Too Hardcore for Hardcore Get 10 kills without dying 1 time in Hardcore Dark Indeed Earned Dark Matter on 33 weapons in Multiplayer Double Trouble Kill both enemies in Gunfight with a single shot or explosion Hard Breakup Perform 7 finishing moves in a single match Blunt Trauma Kill an enemy with direct impact of a Smoke

What are Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6?

Dark Ops Calling Card challenges have secret unlock criteria. Players aren’t supposed to know how to unlock any of them, but this cheat sheet should help players get the Calling Cards quicker.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Dark Ops challenges. For more on Black Ops 6, check out our guides on cross-play and every weapon available at launch.