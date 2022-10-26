How to unlock weapon camos in Modern Warfare 2

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new mechanic where operators mess up the reload animation.

Racing to unlock every camo is an annual tradition in Call of Duty. Here’s everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2’s camo system.

Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new progression system that makes unlocking weapons and attachments easier. Gunsmith introduces Receivers, meaning players can unlock attachments for multiple weapons at once.

Warzone players bashed CoD Vanguard’s “ridiculous” weapon unlock grind, requiring an average of six hours to fully max out one of the game’s 38 primary weapons. 228 hours of gameplay was an unrealistic benchmark for casual players to level up every weapon.

Players experience similar headaches attempting to unlock every weapon camo. Fortunately, Activision claimed Modern Warfare 2’s Camo Challenge system is “streamlined” and offers “more rewards than in previous years.”

Modern Warfare 2 weapon camo system explained

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 had up to 10 Base Camo set challenges for each weapon, and the unlock process had to be repeated for every gun.

In Modern Warfare 2, Base Camos are universally unlocked across all weapons by completing a challenge toward a weapon’s first Mastery Camo, and Mastery Camos are tied to individual weapons.

Activision announced over 180 unique Base Camos available at MW2’s launch. Camos are split into Base Camos and Mastery Camos.

The weapon mastery requirements for the FTAC Recon.

How to unlock camos in Modern Warfare 2

Here are the steps for unlocking every weapon camo.

Complete the Base Camo challenges: Each Weapon has between one and four Base Camo challenges. Some examples include kills, double kills, triple kills, and kills without reloading. Unlock the Gold Mastery Camo: Once every base camo challenge is completed on a weapon, it unlocks the Gold Camo. Finish a specific number of Gold Camo challenges: Platinum Camo Challenges are tied to weapon categories and become available once a certain number of Gold Camo Challenges are completed within that category. For example, the M4 Gold Camo challenge requires 100 kills with the camo equipped. Finish a minimum of 51 Platinum Mastery challenges: Unlocking Platnimum Camo on 51 weapons unlocks Polyatomic. The final mastery challenge is tied to weapon categories and requires a certain number of kills per class. Finish a minimum of 51 Polyatomic Camo challenges: Completing 51 Polyatomic challenges unlocks the Orion camo.

By cutting out superfluous steps, MW2’s camo unlocking process is a more user-friendly experience.