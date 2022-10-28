How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition not working

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Many Modern Warfare 2 players are reporting their rewards for purchasing the Vault Edtion are not showing up. Here are some fixes to help you get the rewards you paid for.

Modern Warfare 2 is now available worldwide and the game is filled with players enjoying the new maps and game modes. However, some fans who ordered the Vault Edition are finding their rewards missing and are unable to cash in on what they paid for.

While it’s a frustrating problem, there are a few fixes for such an issue that will hopefully restore the Operator skins and other bonuses. Here are the best ones to try out for your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Restore your License on PlayStation

The first fix for PlayStation users was published by Activision on Twitter when the issues first arose. They advise you to follow these steps:

Go into settings Select Users and Accounts Click Other Press Restore Licenses

This should kickstart your game into realizing you own the Vault Edition and grant you the required rewards.

Restart your console

The next fix is a classic but is just as effective. It’s likely that if you were eager and started playing the game as soon as it was made available, that it’s not registered you own the Vault Edition.

Simply restart your console and check to see if the rewards have appeared. If not, you may need to reinstall the game or follow the next set of advice.

If all else has failed, you can either wait for a fix to be installed or contact Activision Support and express the issues you’re having with the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition not working.

The Vault Edition not working is a known issue by Activision so it’s likely this will be fixed as soon as possible.

That’s all the currently known fixes for the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition not working. While waiting for your game to give you the rewards, take a look at some of our other Modern Warfare 2 guides so you can be at the top of your game:

