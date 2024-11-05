Black Ops 6 devs respond to Gunsmith bug that’s driving players crazy

The Black Ops 6 devs have responded to a bug within Gunsmith that removes optics and camo from weapons after games and has been driving players mad.

Giving the optimal setup in your loadout has always been a thing in Call of Duty. It was much simpler in the halcyon days of the original Modern Warfare. And, of course, it has been tweaked with things like Pick 10 and weapon tuning.

Black Ops 6 hasn’t reinvented the wheel when it comes to multiplayer, sticking to the classic way of building guns. Though, there are tonnes of attachment options across the board, especially when it comes to optics.

However, since the November 4 update, players have been driven crazy by how optics are reticles are being removed due to a bug with Gunsmith.

“I select it, go back into gunsmith to edit again and deselects, repeat. I’ve closed and reopened the whole game twice now with no changes in results,” one fan complained. “I’ve had the optic disappear as well after the update. I also get all of my teammates disappearing on the mini-map also,” another said.

The devs have since responded to the complaints, saying they’re aware of the issue within Gunsmith.



“We are investigating an issue where any equipped Optic attachment is removed when entering the Gunsmith in Main Menus,” they tweeted.

That isn’t the only issue within multiplayer, though. “What’s driving me crazy is the fact that I have to adjust my settings EVERY time I log in,” another opined.

“I can’t earn ANY XP, I’ve reset multiple times. On the last day of an extended XP weekend a bug where you get no XP is terrible,” another said.

We’ll have to wait and see if the devs iron out these issues when Season 1 rolls around on November 14.