All PlayStation-exclusive bonuses for MW2: Extra loadouts, XP, free skins and more

Modern Warfare 2 brings another Call of Duty that offers PlayStation players exclusive in-game content. Here, we’re running through everything PS players have to look forward to following MWII’s launch.

As has become typical in the Call of Duty series, PlayStation players are set to receive exclusive content across Modern Warfare 2’s life-cycle as a result of Sony’s partnership with Activision.

It looks increasingly likely that this exclusivity will change in the future, with Microsoft (the company behind Xbox) set to acquire Activision Blizzard in an enormous and potentially controversial takeover.

Now that Modern Warfare 2 is live globally, players are settling into a new CoD and looking ahead to what they can expect. For PlayStation players, that means another year or two of exclusive and early content.

All Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation exclusive content

We have now received confirmation from Activision and Sony as to what PlayStation players can expect.

Battle Pass Bundle Bonus: Unlocked new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase a new Battle Pass Bundle will get an additional 5 tier skips. That’s a total of 25 tier skips.

Unlocked new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase a new Battle Pass Bundle will get an additional 5 tier skips. That’s a total of 25 tier skips. Double XP Points: PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hr duration), so prepare to boost your rank.

PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hr duration), so prepare to boost your rank. Combat Packs: Get a free in-game bundle each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season. Includes such items as an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Emblems and much more. Limited time only for PlayStation Plus members.

Get a free in-game bundle each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season. Includes such items as an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Emblems and much more. Limited time only for PlayStation Plus members. PlayStation Party Bonus: Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates.

Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates. Extra Loadouts: Be prepared for any scenario. PlayStation players get an additional 2 loadout slots, ready for customization. Available when Create-A-Class unlocks upon reaching Level 4.

Currently, that’s all the exclusive content PS players are set to receive. Those who pre-ordered also get access to the Hiro ‘Oni’ Watanabe Operator Skin and Weapon Blueprint.

PS exclusives are also only set to last for a year, with Activision stating they are set to end on October 27, 2023.

Presumably, from that point onwards, Sony’s deal with Activision is no longer valid and, as previously stated, the future of the franchise and its relationships to consoles could change for good.