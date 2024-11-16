Black Ops 6 devs reveal why they took away MW3’s 2XP tokens

Black Ops 6 Season 1 gave players a lovely surprise in bringing over all of their unused MW3 double XP tokens. The devs removed this a day later, claiming it was an “issue” and an unintended change. Players weren’t very happy.

Activision’s decision resulted in immense and near-universal backlash, with players confused as to why they’d revert the 2XP tokens if they’re accessible in Warzone’s Black Ops 6 integration.

What’s more, it was possible to pop one of the boosters in Warzone, swap back to normal BO6, and use it as you would have if the token itself was accessible in the menu, anyways.

As a result, the developers have decided to revert the change. Sort of. It turns out there was more to this than it initially seemed according to Treyarch.

“With the start of Season 01, a UI bug allowed players to activate legacy XP tokens in Black Ops 6. Unfortunately, it also introduced some potential risk to game stability, which is why it was patched yesterday,” they explained.

“We realize how much players appreciate being able to redeem legacy XP tokens in both BO6 and Warzone, so we are currently testing a way to implement this change correctly in a future update. This allows us time to ensure stability is maintained before we reintroduce this feature.”

This was followed by them acknowledging the workaround that lets players use double XP tokens in Warzone for Black Ops 6 and went as far as encouraging other players to use it. While this does answer some questions, it leaves others up in the air.

Why didn’t Treyarch explain the issue in the initial set of patch notes? What kind of game stability issues did it cause? Would Treyarch have brought over the double XP coins from MW3 if there wasn’t a bug, or are they moving forward with the change due to the backlash it caused?

Treyarch have promised to share more about the change in the coming days, perhaps with a more detailed explanation of what may have caused a big enough issue to take the XP tokens away.