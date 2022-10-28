How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions.

Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for PC players for some years now. Those who played Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone extensively, especially in the early days, know just how bad it can get, with games frequently crashing mid-match and between rounds.

While it became less problematic over time, the issue was never completely eradicated and has continued into the 2022 release of Modern Warfare 2, hampering many matches.

Here’s what you can do to help stop the Scan and Repair issue from occurring so frequently, or possibly even at all, at least for now until developers Infinity Ward come up with a more permanent solution.

Fix Scan and Repair on MW2

There is a reasonably simple solution from launch to help put Scan and Repair in the past. While it isn’t a guaranteed fix, it’s been proven to be effective for some players and may well fix some players’ problems for good.

Here’s what you can do to stop Scan and Repair:

Open your game settings. Head over to Interface. Scroll down to Parallax Effects. Turn Parallax Effects off.

As explained, this may not be a permanent fix for everyone, but it should help things run a bit smoother and make the issue occur less.

Turning this setting off shouldn’t have much effect on the game, if at all, so don’t worry about sacrificing anything here.

Be sure to check out our other Modern Warfare 2 guides to stay ahead of the game:

How to unlock Oni Operator & Blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 | All Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks | What is Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops mode? | All Modern Warfare 2 perks | All Modern Warfare 2 Field Upgrades | All Weapon platforms & how to unlock them