How to fix frustrating Warzone FPS bug on PC

A frustrating Warzone FPS bug has been impacting PC players for weeks, but this fix should get your frame rate back to normal in no time.

Warzone Season 6 FPS issues have been affecting PC players for weeks now, but a new fix could help fix this frustrating issue. While every new season seems to bring with it new bugs and glitches, one of the most annoying is that of frame rate issues.

Not only can FPS problems ruin firefights, but they can also greatly disrupt your ability to react to incoming threats. After all, playing with the best FPS settings can give you a huge advantage on the battlefield.

However, Warzone’s FPS bug seems to appear randomly and can make claiming that all-important battle royale victory incredibly difficult. Fortunately, there is a simple fix that you can use to fix this issue.

How to fix Warzone FPS bug on PC

The Warzone FPS issue can crop up at any time, but if you follow these simple tips outlined by Andrews17316, you’ll be able to get back to your usual frame rate in no time.

Shut down Warzone. Head over to your Documents. Select Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Then click on Players. Locate the open adv_options.ini and open it with notepad. Set the RenderWorkerCount to the number of CPU physical cores you have. Adjust the VideoMemoryScale to .75. If the bug returns, adjust the VideoMemoryScale to .7 or .8.

Whether Activision will address this issue in a future update remains to be seen, but for now, players will have to use this fix above to eliminate any frustrating FPS issues.

