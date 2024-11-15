Warzone players claim it’s ‘worse than ever’ after Black Ops 6 update

Black Ops 6 content has arrived in Warzone, kicking off a brand-new era of the Battle Royale. However, so far, players aren’t impressed with the changes, claiming that the update is a “massive downgrade” on what came before.

Every year, Warzone integrates with the latest Call of Duty multiplayer, bringing shared progression and a boatload of changes to the game. This often means that each chapter looks and feels drastically different than what came before.

Black Ops 6 is no exception, as it brings the omnimovement system as well as the classic Prestige progression system to Warzone for the first time. However, despite the many changes, players feel this is a step back, not forward.

Reddit user ‘iWant12Tacos’ called this new chapter of Warzone a “massive downgrade” before listing a handful of issues in Season 1.

“The graphics, movement, gunplay, UI, literally everything feels like a downgrade,” said the OP. “I wouldn’t really mind if it weren’t for the fact that they took away the Warzone of yesterday and forcing everybody to play this new iteration that’s worse in every way.”

They weren’t alone either, as shortly after Season 1 went live, social media was flooded with posts calling out the update, with the new movement and footstep audio, in particular, coming under fire.

“What did they do to Warzone? This is the worst version of the game we have had in years,” said one post, while streamer ‘Tactical Grandma‘ added: “I have never complained about a new season or map, but this one is hot garbage at the moment. No footstep audio, graphics seem fuzzy, movement feels clunky.”

As pointed out by another popular Warzone streamer, IceManIsaac, one of the reasons that movement feels more sluggish is that many of the default Perks have been removed to match multiplayer. This means “slower gun swaps, slower mantles, [and] slower movement while plating/reloading.”

However, although this explains why Warzone feels so different this time around, players still aren’t happy with the change.

“They’ve ruined Warzone. I’ll never play again,” said one angry reply, before another player posted: “Literally the worst change they ever made.”

Given that Warzone is now fully integrated with Black Ops 6, it might be tough for the devs to roll back many of these changes and make Perks like Overkill and Gung-Ho default again. But after seeing the backlash, we’ll have to wait and see if any adjustments are made in future updates.