CoD Zombies Forsaken Easter Egg guide: Pack-a-Punch, Chrysalax Wonder Weapon, more

The CoD Zombies Forsaken Easter Egg can be tricky to pull off, so here are all the steps needed to unlock this secret.

The Forsaken Easter Egg has already been discovered by players in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Not only does this new Easter Egg give you the chance to face off against a colossal boss, but it gives successful players a new cutscene that wraps up the game’s main quest.

Just like the Zombies ‘Tin Man Heart’ Easter Egg on Mauer Der Toten, the new Season 6 Forsaken map secret can take a while to do. However, we’ve got you covered with a full guide to help along the way. Here are all the steps needed to complete the Forsaken Easter Egg.

Unlock Forsaken’s Pack-a-Punch machine

In order to unlock the Forsaken Easter Egg, you need to follow a number of steps. The first thing you need to do is unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine. This can be accessed by activating the teleporter. After the 30-second countdown has finished, simply step into the teleporter.

Head over to the next teleporter (indicated on your map) and use it. You’ll then need to open four doors, which will enable you to collect the four parts to repair the next teleporter. The four parts can be located in the Video Store, Cinema, TV Store, and Burger Town.

Once you have all the parts, head over to the teleporter and interact with it to begin the repairs. With the teleporter up and running, simply head through it and run to the new map marker. Keep following the markers until you reach the room with the Abomination.

After killing this fleshy foe, head through the teleporter to gain access to the Observation Tower. Interact with the button and then head over to the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Get the Chrysalax Wonder Weapon

There are a few ways to getting your hands on the Chrysalax, but if you want a guaranteed chance, then we recommend crafting it. To craft the Chrysalax, follow the instructions below:

Locate and kill a Tormentor. There’s no way of guaranteeing their spawn, so just keep an eye out. Upon defeat, the Tormentor will drop the first Chrysalax component. Next, your job is to find an Abomination and get it to use its lighting attack near a Dark Aether crystal. This will shatter the crystal and reveals the next part to form the Chrysalax. For the third and final component, head to the donut shop POI At a certain point, you’ll hear that an ‘anomaly’ has crash-landed in the shop. Once this appears, simply stand on the glowing orange substance and various bosses will spawn in. Kill all the enemies without stepping out of the anomaly. If you’re successful, the final Chrysalax part will spawn. Upon securing all three Chrysalax parts, make your way to the Particle Accelerator. In here, simply place all three items and zombies will start spawning nearby. Kill all the zombies with melee hits only to charge the components.

Once you’ve followed all the steps above, you finally have access to the Chrysalax Wonder Weapon.

The Forsaken Easter Egg boss fight

Now that you have the Chrysalax safely in hand, it’s time to begin the final steps of the Forsaken Easter Egg.

Head over to the Observation Tower (Pack-a-Punch room) and hit the red button on the right side of the window. Run over to the Fuel Processing area and interact with one of the white boxes on the gigantic fuel pipes. If you’re playing with a group, then all players must interact with a box and hit the button at the same time. Kill all the spawning zombies and pick up the Fuel Tank. Locate the three purple crystals (Rooftops, Staging Area, Amplifier) and shoot the three orbs that circulate each crystal, then break open the crystals by hitting them with Chrysalax axe. An Abomination will spawn at each Crystal, so pick up the Crystal Shard and throw them at the beast until it eats them. Kill the Abomination to claim a Catalyzed Crystal Shard. (You’ll need three of these total).

Lure an Abomination into the Office Board Room and get him to charge into the corner with the glowing item. Pick up the Housing Unit. Head over to the Pack-a-Punch machine and equip one of your guns with Dead Wire. Now run over to the Arcade building and shoot a zombie with Dead Wire near the Activision Grand Prix machine. Buy the ARC-XD and drive it into the TV Store and head behind the counter. Drive through the vent, jump up onto the boxes, and blow up the ARC-XD. Head back into the TV Store and claim the Monitoring Device that has been exposed from the broken wall. Finally, run over to the Main Street workbench and use all the acquired parts to build the Aetherium Neutralizer. Upon activation, follow the machine and destroy any red crystals in your path to keep it moving.

After following all the steps outlined above, you’ll finally be able to open the Containment Door and confront the Forsaken. The boss has a lot of health, so we recommend upgrading all your weapons and Perks to ensure you have the best possible chance of taking your colossal foe down.

So, there you have it, all the steps needed to unlock the Forsaken Easter egg. Make sure you check out our other Call of Duty guides for all the latest updates.

