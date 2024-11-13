Black Ops 6 Nuketown Easter egg turns mannequins into zombies

Although Black Ops 6‘s Nuketown map doesn’t have a traditional mannequin Easter egg, there is still a secret trick that transforms them all into zombies.

Ever since the original Black Ops in 2010, Nuketown has been widely regarded as one of Call of Duty‘s greatest maps. This is partly due to its small size and frantic matches, but also thanks to the many secrets that can be found on each iteration.

Usually, shooting the heads off of each mannequin littered around the map would reveal an Easter egg, whether it’s the Rolling Stones song from the original or the rocket launch of BO4. Players were disappointed to find BO6’s Nukeotwn doesn’t have a mannequin Easter egg, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still secrets to be found.

In a throwback to Black Ops 3, if you play Infected on Nuketown, the mannequins themselves come to life and start hunting you down like zombies. Unfortunately, Nuketown isn’t part of the Infected map rotation, so you’ll need to head into a private match to set it up.

Here’s what you need to do:

Go into a private match from the Black Ops 6 menu. Select ‘Game Setup.’ Change the mode to Infected and the map to Nuketown. Go back to the main screen. Use the ‘+’ icons to add bots to the enemy team. Start the match.

Dexerto / Activision

By doing this, the bots you’ve assigned to the opposing team will appear as living mannequins that swarm around you. In a nod to CoD’s own Zombies mode, they even drop Double Points power-ups, although these don’t actually grant more XP as private matches don’t affect your level.

While this doesn’t quite fill the gap left by the regular mannequin Easter egg, it does at least prove that there are still secrets to be found on Nuketown in Black Ops 6. Don’t be surprised to see even more discovered or added by the devs in the coming months.

The Black Ops 6 Season 1 update is also bringing a host of new maps, so perhaps there will be new Easter eggs tucked away on them too.