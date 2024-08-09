All Wonder Weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies revealed so far

Wonder Weapons are back in Black Ops 6 Zombies, so here is everything you need to know about their return and which guns are included in the lineup.

Black Ops 6 developer Activision recently gave players their best look yet at what to expect from the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise.

In particular, the devs showcased the updated Zombies experience featured in BO6, with new maps, enemies, and more all teased.

Equipping the best gear is vital to success when making your way through the neverending hordes of Zombies. For Black Ops 6, the developers are once again bringing back classic Wonder Weapons, and these are the best way to ensure your survival when playing Zombies.

In the lead-up to the game’s release, the devs have begun announcing which Wonder Weapons will be included in BO6. This being said, here is everything we currently know about Wonder Weapons in Black Ops 6.

All Black Ops 6 Wonder Weapons revealed so far

Activision The Ray Gun returns for Black Ops 6 Zombies

At the time of writing, only two Wonder Weapons have been confirmed to appear in BO6 Zombies, as detailed below.

Ray Gun

Is there a more iconic Call of Duty weapon than the Ray Gun? You’d be hard-pressed to find one, given it has been a franchise staple and was the first Wonder Weapon ever introduced in World at War.

While small and nimble in appearance, the Ray Gun packs a deadly punch, one that completely obliterates Zombies thanks to its powerful plasma rays. As such, the Ray Gun is a useful weapon during later rounds of the game mode.

Beamsmasher

Alongside confirming that the Ray Gun will again return as a Wonder Weapon in BO6, the developers also announced that a brand new weapon, the Beamsmasher, will be joining the ranks.

As the name suggests, Beamsmasher is a heavy hitter, allowing players to mow down crowds of zombies all at once, thanks to its Aetheric beam.

The gun has two firing modes: a solid beam of energy that will have Zombies “break[ing] down at the molecular level” and a soundwave mode that can incapacitate multiple enemies simultaneously.

Be sure to check back in with the article as we’ll update you on all the Wonder Weapons available in Black Ops 6 as they are announced.