Black Ops 6 finally brings back iconic Nuketown Easter Egg & it’s better than ever

When Nuketown originally launched for Black Ops 6, one of the most iconic Easter Eggs from the original version of the map was missing in action, leaving players disappointed. Fortunately, devs have gone back in and re-added it for the Season 1 update.

Shooting all the heads off of every mannequin in the original Black Ops 1 Nuketown would reward you by playing a song, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ by the Rolling Stones. It was a nice, fun little Easter Egg that evolved over the years.

Doing the same Easter Egg in Black Ops 2 would allow you to play arcade games on the Nuketown sign, BO3 brought the mannequins to life and had them chasing you around, BO4 launched a nuke, so on and so forth. It’s a staple of the Black Ops series, but it was missing in Black Ops 6 on launch.

Dedicated fans of the series voiced their disappointment, especially considering the devs put so much effort into faithfully recreating the original map. But, just a short time after Nuketown’s official launch, the Season 1 update has brought the Easter Egg back.

This time around, you get sent to another dimension. Kind of. Shooting all the mannequin heads will send the entire lobby into the TV, putting a film grain effect on your screen and having the mannequins attack you like prior Easter Eggs.

And, considering BO3’s Weeping Angel version of the secret that had the mannequins attack the moment you weren’t looking at them, there may be more to discover here. Treyarch are known for hiding things in their games for players to discover, and Black Ops 6 is likely no exception.

While it would have been nice to have this in the game when the map launched, the fact that the devs went back in and created a new version of the Easter Egg for fans to enjoy makes the BO6 version of Nuketown finally feel complete.