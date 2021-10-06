CoD Zombies Season 6 update patch notes: Forsaken map, Chrysalax, PhD Slider Perk

The final Black Ops Cold War Zombies map is upon us as Forsaken joins the mix in Season 6 along with a host of new weapons, enemies, and even a returning Perk. Here’s a full rundown on the latest CoD Zombies patch.

Although the Cold War cycle is winding down, Treyarch’s final season is set to see the game out with a bang. From huge content updates in multiplayer to major Warzone tweaks and of course, the final Zombies map, there’s a ton to keep on top of.

Alongside the fresh additions are some crucial changes under the hood to keep players on their toes. Zombies fans have new enemies to face, new tools to experiment with, and a new quest to unravel.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Season 6 CoD Zombies update.

Forsaken joins Cold War as final round-based map

After weeks of teasers and ample speculation in the community, Forsaken is finally real. The last round-based map in Cold War launches alongside the Season 6 update, dropping players into the final battle between Omega Group and Requiem.

It’s the conclusion of the “opening chapter” of the Dark Aether story, Treyarch confirmed. Meaning while one section begins to wind down, we’ll likely see the narrative continue sooner than later, perhaps in Vanguard.

New Chrysalax Wonder Weapon

Similar to the unique Mauer Der Toten Wonder Weapon, the new addition in Forsaken comes in various forms. Known as Chrysalax, this tool can be acquired through the Mystery Box or by completing its unique quest.

Once acquired, it can be converted into two weapons: Chrysalax Storm and Chrysalax Savager. The former is a rapid-fire energy weapon that harnesses the Dark Aether power. Tagging nearby zombies can “mutate” them into explosive Aetherium Crystal bombs.

The latter is a large melee weapon capable of swiping at multiple targets simultaneously. It can even launch a “spinning energy blade” into the sky.

PhD Slider returns as a Cold War Perk

An old familiar Perk is also returning in Forsaken, though it’s even better than you might expect. PhD Flopper is back in action as PhD Slider, and while its base ability is identical to its earlier appearances, Skill Tier upgrades buff the powerful ability in all-new ways.

Advertisement

Below is the full breakdown of PhD Slider upgrade tiers:

Base ability – Sliding into enemies triggers an explosion. The size and damage increase the farther you slide before impact.

Skill Tier I – Immunity to environmental damage while sliding.

Skill Tier II – Increased slide duration.

Skill Tier III – Immunity to self-inflicted explosive damage.

Skill Tier IV – Increased slide speed.

Skill Tier V – Falling from a large height will trigger an explosion. The size and damage increase the higher you fall.

Full CoD Zombies Season 6 patch notes

Round-Based Maps

“Forsaken” New free round-based Zombies map available in Season Six.



Main Quest

Main Quest coming to “Forsaken” starting at 10AM PT October 7th.

Perks

PhD Slider New upgradeable Perk now available from the PhD Slider machine in “Forsaken” and in the Der Wunderfizz machine in all round-based maps and Outbreak. Skill Tiers Base ability – Sliding into enemies triggers an explosion. The size and damage increase the farther you slide before impact. Skill Tier I – Immunity to environmental damage while sliding. Skill Tier II – Increased slide duration. Skill Tier III – Immunity to self-inflicted explosive damage. Skill Tier IV – Increased slide speed. Skill Tier V – Falling from a large height will trigger an explosion. The size and damage increase the higher you fall.



Wonder Weapons

Chrysalax New multi-function Chrysalax Wonder Weapon available in “Forsaken” via in-game quest, Trials, or the Mystery Box. Chrysalax Savager mode takes the form of an Aetherial battle axe. Players can kill multiple zombies with a single swipe and throw a spinning energy blade in melee form. Chrysalax Storm mode takes the form of a rapid-fire energy weapon by transforming the axe hilt into a front grip. Shots have the chance to turn normal zombies into Aetherium Crystal bombs.

D.I.E. The D.I.E. Wonder Weapon can now be upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch machine.



Support Weapons

ARC-XD New ARC-XD Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.

Hand Cannon New Hand Cannon Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.



Enemies

New Elite enemy introduced in Season Six: The Abomination.

Adjusted Plaguehound pounce behavior to make their attacks easier to telegraph and dodge.

Adjusted Tempest teleport behavior so that it now teleports in bursts. After multiple teleports, it will be unable to teleport for a period of time.

Traps

Suspended Hind New trap available in “Forsaken.”



Intel

New in-game Dark Aether story Intel available to discover in “Forsaken.”

Challenges

Added new Zombies Challenges for “Forsaken,” including a new Dark Ops Challenge.

20 new Zombies Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards. Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Zombies Master Animated Calling Card.



Operator Missions

New Season Six Operator Missions available in Zombies.

Features

Rampage Inducer now available in Local offline play.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Addressed invisible collision on the “Barrelly Making It!” map. Addressed a situation where the Geothermal pool could activate during fade to black and possibly kill player during Arena gameplay. Improved loot spawn point on the Geothermal map to prevent items from spawning inside/close to objects.

Stability Addressed an issue with “out of memory” scenarios in late-stage games. Added general stability and exploit fixes.



Onslaught (PlayStation)

Maps Deprogram added to Onslaught map rotation.

Intel Added new Dark Aether story Intel to discover in Onslaught.

Modes Onslaught Elite Face Elite enemies with every Surge in this new Onslaught mode. Survive 20 Surges to unlock the new “Rock Salt” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint.



Featured Playlists