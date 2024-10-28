All side Easter eggs in Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies has been well-received by the community and players are hard at work completing the main story Easter egg or finding the Mister Peeks song. But, as always, there are also plenty of optional secrets to discover, especially on Liberty Falls.

Some of these side objectives are just amusing jokes hidden by the developers, while others actually offer useful rewards that can make or break a run. But the one thing they all have in common is that they’re not clearly signposted, so you might not even know they’re there after hundreds of hours on the map.

Luckily, we’ve collected every side Easter egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 discovered so far into one place so you can work through them easily.

Black Ops 6 Vending Machine Easter egg

The first and easiest Liberty Falls Easter egg in Black Ops 6 is a vending machine that gives you free items right at the start of a match. It can be found under the motel directly in front of the spawn point, and all you need to do is melee it.

This can only be done once per round, but each time you’ll be given a random reward. This could be as simple as free Salvage or Essence, but it could also be Perks like Juggernog or even a Rare Aether Tool to upgrade your weapons.

If you don’t want to wait, you can purchase the Melee Machiatto Perk and give the machine one more hit to be showered with multiple rewards at once. However, this will instantly destroy so you won’t be able to rely on it for the rest of the game.

Free items and points in Liberty Falls

While not as substantial as some of the other Easter eggs on this list, Treyarch has hidden a ton of useful items and powerups around Liberty Falls, and memorizing their location is vital if you want to survive to the higher rounds.

Bonus points

There are 500 free bonus points up for grabs by shooting the dollar sign in the window on the right-hand side of Olly’s Comics.

For even more points, head into Liberty Lanes and shoot the balls on the pool table. After you do this, they’ll all instantly fly into the pockets and the points will drop onto the floor to be picked up.

Power-ups

There’s a Max Ammo canister on the bridge immediately behind the first spawn point, shooting this will instantly refill the ammo of you and your squad.

Head to the rear of the church where you’d usually find the Pack-a-Punch machine and look up to the roof. You’ll see a skull sitting there — shooting it grants a free Insta Kill for a short time.

Finally, there’s a free Nuke Power-up waiting for you if you head to the roof of the Alamo Bank. If you peek in through the broken glass, the bomb will be sat on top of the chandelier, so simply shoot it to blast away a huge number of zombies in the blink of an eye.

Perks

Most of the Perks have dedicated vending machines scattered around Liberty Falls, but Deadshot Daquery is mysteriously missing. That doesn’t mean you can’t get it all though, as there’s a hidden challenge to unlock it.

Head to the cemetery next to the church, and you’ll spot a gap in the fence in the back-right corner, just next to an ammo refill station. Out there, there are five cans lined up on the wall that must be shot in quick succession without missing.

Hitting each one will grant you Deadshot Daquery, but don’t worry if you miss one, as the cans will respawn later in the match for you to try again. I’d recommend trying this with a Sniper Rifle, or by setting your Assault Rifle to single-fire mode.

Black Ops 6 Falling Zombies Easter egg

In one of the more bizarre Easter eggs found in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you can make the undead rain from the sky. It’s really easy to pull off too, as all you have to do is cook a grenade and throw it at the head mounted on one of the spikes on top of the church.

If you hit the head with the explosion, after a few seconds rotting corpses will begin landing all around you. Be careful though, as if any land directly on top of you they will take a small chunk of your health bar.

While it’s definitely one of the sillier secrets on Liberty Falls, it’s also extremely helpful. Each zombie that hits the ground drops a random reward, from points and armor plates to Killstreaks.

Disco-dancing zombies Easter egg

Yes, you read that right. If you want a quick break from the action, there’s a secret Easter egg that causes the zombies to stop ripping you to bits and start throwing shapes instead. Here’s everything you need to do:

Head over to Riverside where you’ll find two Viewfinders next to each other. Spend 50 points to look through the first one. Towards the top of the cliff on the right, you’ll see a zombie dancing on the rock. Go into the second Viewfinder and look at the same zombies again. Exit and you’ll hear music playing through the town’s speaker system. All of the zombies will jump on top of the bus behind you and start dancing for a brief time.

Superhero Easter egg

There are plenty of references to a superhero named ‘Aetherella’ scattered around Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6, and with a little work you can even transform into the powerful caped character.

The first thing to do is acquire the Jet Gun, which is a task in of itself, so you can check out our guide on how to get the Wonder Weapon here. Once you’ve found all the parts and crafted it, you need to suck up nine Aetherella statues hidden across the map, four of which are all inside Olly’s Comics.

Check out where to find them below:

1. On the table to the right of the door in Olly’s Comics.

2. On the shelf to the left of the big Aetherlla display.

3. On another shelf above the Quick Revive machine.

4. Underneath the boarded-up window.

5. The right-hand window on the front of the church.

6. On the sign of the Liberty Lanes bowling alley.

7. On top of the ‘motel’ sign where you first spawn.

8. On the window directly opposite you if you stand on the roof above the Speed Cola machine.

9. Clear the debris on top of the Alamo bank, drop down, and you’ll see the last statue on the roof opposite.

Once you’ve got all nine, you will immediately be transferred into Aetherella for two minutes. During this time, you’ll be completely invincible and able to fire purple lasers from your eyes to mow down zombies.

Mister Peeks bowling alley Easter egg

Most of the most creative Easter eggs found in BO6 Zombies is Mister Peeks’ bowling alley challenge, which tasks you with finding and shooting five pairs of his bowling shoes hidden around the map. These are quite tricky to track down, as they’re all inside windows where zombies spawn that you can’t access yourself, so you’ll likely never see them unless actively searching.

Luckily, we’ve got the locations of all five below:

1. Opposite the motel underneath the roof you spawn on.

2. In Frank’s Hardware opposite Olly’s Comics.

3. In the final house on the right as you head from Olly’s Comics to the cemetery. Underneath the chair on the right.

4. Hanging from a tree at the back of the cemetery.

5. In the funeral services opposite Liberty Lanes, on top of a coffin on the left.

Once you’ve got all five, you’ll be transported to Liberty Lanes where the zombies will be walking across the lanes and Mister Peeks will be floating in front of you. He’ll give you a magical bowling ball that can be charged and sent down the lane.

You have two minutes to knock over as many zombies as possible and achieve the highest score. The better you do, the better the loot Mister Peeks will offer you at the end of the timer.

Those were all the side Easter eggs on Liberty Falls we’ve found in Black Ops 6 so far. There are likely to be even more hidden away, or even added later, so we’ll be sure to update this page with any more that get discovered.

