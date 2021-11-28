Shroud explains how Battlefield 2042 feels like Call of Duty: Vanguard

Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard have divided fans of the FPS genre, but Twitch streamer Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes the two games are more alike than you think.

Between futuristic skirmishes and close-quarters World War 2 combat, seeing both Battlefield and Call of Duty release titles so close to each other is a rare thing.

While it’s a treat to get a wealth of content at once, players aren’t entirely convinced – especially with Battlefield’s troubled beta.

However, Shroud believes that EA DICE and Sledgehammer Games are sharing common ground in their latest offerings.

Battlefield 2042 isn’t far removed from COD

During his November 27 stream, Shroud hopped into a battle on Discarded in Battlefield 2042. With plenty of vantage points for opponents to lay down fire, the constant barrage of bullets led to Shroud dissecting EA DICE’s latest title.

“This game really is like COD. You f**king spawn, you go for a fight, you get a kill or two,” he said.

While both games encourage aggressive gameplay to overpower enemies, Shroud added: “I guess if you’re holding a corner, though. If you’re kind of sitting pretty… like if I sat pretty here and I just roasted from the left side to the right side, it wouldn’t be so bad.”

Shroud also took time to mention his absence from Valorant too: “I haven’t played Valorant in a little bit. Not since Chamber came out. I’ve been distracted with Battlefield 2042, honestly.”

Battlefield 2042 has found itself receiving mixed reviews since releasing on November 19, but Shroud hasn’t been as harsh on the game as its detractors, saying while “it’s not amazing” and won’t “win game of the year or anything”, that the title is “fun for now.”