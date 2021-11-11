Best Combat Shotgun Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

When it comes to close-range fights, there’s no better weapon in Vanguard than the Combat Shotgun. Here’s the best class to use if you’re looking to take over a lobby.

The Combat Shotgun is a staple of the Call of Duty franchise. First debuting back in CoD 2 as the M1897 Trench Gun, this pump-action monster has been terrorizing players for over 15 years and yet the Vanguard version might be its best form.

If you’re looking for a way to control the chaos on Das Haus, or just want to give the STG-44 a break, this close-range demon could be just what you need.

Best Combat Shotgun Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Barrel: Sawed Off

Sawed Off Stock: CGC 3M Adjustable

CGC 3M Adjustable Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Rnd Drum

16 Gauge 10 Rnd Drum Ammo Type: Buck and Slug

Buck and Slug Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Quick

This loadout is all about maximizing your mobility and increasing the chance of a one-shot kill in each engagement. However, if you find yourself at a longer range the combination of Stippled Grip with the alternate Buck and Slug ammo will give you a chance to win gunfights that would otherwise kill this class’s potential.

Our choice for the M97 Full Choke and SMLE Pistol Grip is all about making sure your aim and pellet spread are exactly aligned so that you’ll only have to take one pop at the enemy to secure a kill. The 16 Gague 10 Rnd Drum is there as an insurance policy, leaving you a little room for error if you don’t manage to drop someone the first time.

The addition of the Vital proficiency increases the chance of landing critical hits and when you’re using the Combat Shotgun’s wide net of pellets, at least a few of them should find their way into the high-damage sweet spots.

Best Combat Shotgun Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: High Alert

High Alert Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: Mk2 Frag Grenade

Mk2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Stim Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

The perks for this loadout are all about maneuvering quickly and under the radar, keeping you safe while you stalk your prey.

Using Ghost will keep you off of enemy intel, Spy Planes, and Field Mics, meaning you’ll be able to keep a move on without being picked up by the other team. While Ninja would also be a good pick in this slot, using Dead Silence can offload the amount of time your footsteps are giving you away.

High Alert and Double Time pair up to make hunting down opponents as easy as possible. The extended sprint time means there’s no getting away from the punishing grasp of this loadout.

Equipping the Machine Pistol as a secondary and the Stim tactical isn’t strictly necessary for the class to work, but they’re both excellent options for bailing out of bad situations.

How to unlock the Combat Shotgun

Unlocking the Combat Shotgun is simple. Players only need to reach Level 14 in order to add it to their loadout. As the second shotgun on the roster, it should take no time at all to get this one up and running.

If you’re looking to level up fast, check for any playlists, like Das Haus, that feature exclusively small maps with high engagement counts.

Alternatives to Combat Shotgun loadout

So far the biggest competitor to the Combat Shotgun is the close-range prototype weapon, Einhorn Revolving.

The playstyle will change a little bit when using this one, but adding Slug rounds to the mix turns this shotgun into a long-distance monster in a way the trench gun simply can’t keep up with.