Best PP-919 loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

Slow firing rate, handling, and mobility hold the PP-919 back in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, but those issues don’t have an impact on the SMG’s effectiveness in Warzone Season 1.

Alongside ARs, SMGs are consistently one of the most popular classes in Warzone. Every season, the stacked group of weapons dominates the battle royale’s close-range meta, and this year is no different.

However, with so many SMGs available between MW2, MW3, and BO6 weapons, it’s challenging to determine which options stand out most. Yet, all signs point toward the PP-919 being a serious contender in Season 1, thanks to a few qualities other SMGs lack.

Best Warzone PP-919 loadout

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel

Gain Twist Barrel Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: 9x18MM Markarov Overpressured

Several content creators and pro players recommend using the Gunfighter Wildcard to equip eight attachments on weapons, but that’s unnecessary for the PP-919. The SMG already has 64 rounds of ammunition, so it doesn’t need an extended mag, and the clean iron sight makes adding an optic pointless.

Our loadout focuses on increasing bullet velocity, mobility, and accuracy to compensate for the weapon’s most noticeable pitfalls. To start, the Compensator addresses vertical and horizontal recoil.

Next, the Commando Grip and Balanced Stock both increase mobility and handling. Meanwhile, the Gain Twist Barrel and 9x18MM Markarov Overpressured both improve bullet velocity to finish the loadout.

Best PP-919 Perks, Equipment & Class Specialty

Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Secondary Weapon: GPR 91

GPR 91 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Frag

Frag Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 3: Tempered

Being able to outmaneuver your opponents is crucial in Warzone, and that especially rings true for SMG loadouts. That’s why Dexterity is the best Perk 1 because it reduces weapon motion while sliding, diving, and jumping and reduces fall damage.

Perk 2 doesn’t offer many intriguing options. So, Quick Fix is the logical choice here because it triggers health regeneration after inserting a plate or getting an elimination. Additionally, you can hip-fire your weapon while equipping a plate, which will save you on more than one occasion.

We could also see Sprinter as a popular choice because it allows you to tactical-sprint indefinitely. Yet, this is deceiving. You can tactical-sprint indefinitely with the dedicated melee weapon, meaning this perk will only be useful if you’re playing so aggressive that you don’t have time to pull out your weapon before fighting.

Perk 3, on the other hand, is a difficult choice. You could make a case that Ghost, Gung-Ho, Birdseye, and Alertness are all the obvious selections, but we decided to go with Tempered since it allows you to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three.

Frag Grenades are also a good option, but we went with Throwing Knives to finish off downed enemies. Finally, Smoke Grenades provide cover while rotating across open areas or running away from enemies.

PP-919 pros and cons

Pros Cons Class-leading magazine size Slow rate of fire Excellent accuracy Average damage profile Easy-to-use Lackluster mobility

Don’t let stats fool you. Even though the PP-919 lags behind other meta options in time-to-kill speed, excellent accuracy and damage range make the weapon one of the best close-range options in Season 1.

You will struggle in gunfights against Jackal PDW’s in up-close and personal gunfights less than 10 meters away, but the improved accuracy still gives you a fighter’s chance. If not for the Jackal PDW’s blistering fa

How to unlock PP-919 in Warzone

The PP-919 is unlocked by reaching level 37, meaning you will have to put in some work before getting the weapon. You can speed this up by checking out the fastest ways to level up in BO6.

Warzone PP-919 alternatives

Slow firing SMGs understandably aren’t for everyone, so if you want a change of pace check out the Jackal PDW or C9 for harder hitting and faster firing alternatives.

The Jackal PDW in particular has emerged as an early favorite to be the best close-range meta weapon in Warzone, but you will have to get used to its difficult-to-control recoil pattern.

For more ideas on what to use, check out the best Warzone loadouts that are dominating the meta right now. Likewise, you’ll need to learn all about the new perks and equipment to create truly meta classes.