Best PP-919 in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

Bizon fans finally have an iteration of the weapon to be excited about, as the PP-919 is one of the best SMGs in Black Ops 6.

The Bizon first appeared in CoD 4 17 years ago. Since then, the SMG has been in five other titles. In MW2 and MW3, the weapon was rebranded as the Minibak. Unfortunately, it never found a place in either game;s Multiplayer or Warzone meta.

Given the Minibak’s negative reputation, some players probably thought the PP-919 would be another disappointing weapon. Fortunately, Treyarch finally gave the SMG a much-needed revamp.

Finding a better SMG than the KSV is difficult, but the PP-919 gives the popular choice a run for its money.

Best Black Ops 6 PP-919 loadout

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Magazine: Fast Mag 1

Fast Mag 1 Underbarrel: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Rear Grip: Combat Stock

Without attachments, a slow fire rate and below-average mobility keep the SMG from being a true meta contender. Our loadout strictly focuses on addressing those two areas of concern.

The only exception is the Ported Compensator which improves first shot, horizontal, and vertical recoil. It was too hard to pass up the attachment’s overwhelming benefits, despite the weapon already having decent accuracy.

Up Next, the Gain-Twist Barrel improves the weapon’s fire rate by a whopping 50%. This attachment should without a doubt be on every PP-919 loadout moving forward.

Using Fast Mag 1 is also a no-brainer. The SMG already had a class-leading magazine size of 64, so knocking that down to 50 for improved aim-down sight and sprint-to-fire speeds is a tradeoff worth taking.

Every SMG loadout needs an Ergonomic Grip. You could argue that this is the best attachment in the game as it provides massive boosts to slide to fire, dive to fire, and aim down sight speeds.

To round off our loadout, the Combat Stock improves flinch resistance and aim walking movement speed.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for PP-919 loadout

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk Greed : Ghost

: Ghost Specialty: Recon

Recon Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Sleeper Agent

Black Ops 6’s small scaled-maps play right into the hands of a run-and-gun play style for SMGs. With that in mind, we tailored our Perk and equipment selections to suit a fast-paced and aggressive tempo.

Ninja and Tracker combine for a deadly one-two punch. Ninja reduces your footstep audio and Tracker reveals enemy footprints, making it easy to go on long flanking routes and sneak up on unexpected enemies.

Double Time is a must for any SMG loadout as greatly increases the duration of tactical sprinting. This Perk will save you on more than one occasion, as you either try to run away from a gunfight or outmaneuver the opposition.

You don’t want to have your flanking route ruined by a UAV, so Ghost makes you immune to the annoying Scorestreak.

Finally, since this loadout has three blue Perks, you gain access to the Recon Speciality which briefly reveals enemy locations through walls when you spawn.

Frags and Flashbangs are a tried and true combo that can either eliminate enemies or draw them out from behind cover.

Despite being controversial, Sleeper Agent is the best Field Upgrade in BO6 because it briefly disguises you as an ally to enemies.

PP-919 pros and cons

Pros Cons Class-leading magazine size Slow rate of fire Excellent accuracy Average damage profile easy-to-use Lackluster mobility

Thanks to data provided TrueGameData, the PP-919 has the slowest time-to-kill speed for SMGs up to 10 meters. However, from 10-15, the SMG performs much better and doesn’t suffer a massive damage drop-off until after that damage range.

While the stats don’t look amazing on paper, the PP-919 performs above expectations in-game and that’s why it is one of the best close-range meta options.

How to unlock PP-919 in Black Ops 6

The PP-919 is unlocked by reaching level 37, meaning you will have to put in some work before getting the weapon. Double XP tokens didn’t carry over from Modern Warfare 3, making it even harder to reach this mark.

Black Ops 6 PP-919 alternatives

If the PP-919 isn’t quite what you are looking for from an AR, check out our guide on the best SMG loadouts in BO6.