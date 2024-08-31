Best Jackal PDW loadout in Black Ops 6 beta: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Jackal PDW is an early frontrunner for one of the best guns in the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta, and you get it right from the get-go. Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of it with the right attachments, class setup and specialty, as well as the best perk options.

Call of Duty games having an OP SMG upon release seems to be a tradition at this point, and the Jackal PDW is no different in the Black Ops 6 beta. Compared to every other gun in the game, this thing shreds.

Great hipfire, low TTK, extremely good performance at mid-range compared to what you’d normally expect from an SMG; this gun has it all as long as you can keep the kick under control.

Fortunately, the best Jackal PDW loadout helps with that. Here are the perks and attachments you need to get one of the most powerful guns in the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta.

Best Black Ops 6 beta Jackal PDW loadout

Black Ops 6

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Optic: Merlin Reflex Note: Optic is up to personal preference, go with something close range. If you don’t mind the Jackal PDW’s ironsights, go with the Balanced Stock here instead.

Merlin Reflex

The Jackal PDW is a strong choice regardless of what you toss on it, but it really shines with the right set of attachments.

The Compensator and Long Barrel are the stars of the show here, with the latter making this SMG about as effective as an Assault Rifle at range, and the Compensator helping you stay on target in mid-range engagements.

As for the Extended Mag I, the Jackal’s fire rate isn’t too high. If you get an extended mag with 40 rounds in it, you’ll be able to take down 3 or 4 enemies per mag without breaking a sweat. This gun was made to farm clips. Extended Mag II slows down your ADS speed, so only take that if you really feel like you need the extra shots.

CQB Grip is a must if you’re planning to run around. It drastically boosts Sprint to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, and Dive to Fire Speed so you can take full advantage of Omnimovement‘s benefits.

Optics are, in large part, up to personal preference. Take what you like here, or go Balanced Stock instead for the bonus movement speed.

Best Perks, Equipment & Class Specialty for Jackal PDW loadout

You’ll want the Enforcer Class Specialty to pair with the Jackal PDW. The temporary buff to your movement speed and health regen will help you run through people and rack up kills without having to duck behind a corner and regen. However, there are certain perks you’ll want to equip in order to get that specialty:

Black Ops 6 Do anything you can to get that Enforcer Class Specialty. You’ll need 3 red perks to get there.

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Gung-Ho Note: You’ll have to run the Perk Greed Wildcard in order to get four perks like this. If you haven’t unlocked a Wildcard slot yet, take Assassin in Perk Slot 1. Enforcer is worth it.

Gung-Ho

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Assault Pack/Trophy System

Having Ghost on a run-and-gun class is incredibly strong, though you’ll have to jump through some hoops to get that perk and keep the Enforcer Class Specialty.

Dexterity will reduce your weapon’s motion when jumping, sliding, and diving to keep you on target, Double Time will give you increased Tactical Sprint duration, and Gung-Ho with Perk Greed will give you reduced movement penalty when reloading or using equipment while also letting you reload during tac sprint.

If you’re just getting started and don’t have Wildcards unlocked yet to get this setup, you can grab Assassin in that first slot purely to get the Enforcer specialty.

How to unlock Jackal PDW in Black Ops 6 beta

To unlock the Jackal PDW in the Black Ops 6 beta, you have to hit level 10. It isn’t clear if it’ll have the same unlock condition in the full version of Black Ops 6.