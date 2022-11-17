Best MCPR-300 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The MCPR-300 is the perfect Sniper Rifle for taking out enemies at extreme distances on Al Mazrah. You’ll need the best Warzone 2 loadout to maximize its untapped potential.

Al Mazrah’s desert landscape and densely covered city areas provide great sniping spots. The Sniper Rifle class was extremely polarizing in Warzone 1. Players either argued the weapons were too overpowered or unusable with no in-between.

One thing that’s for sure is Sniper Rifles require a high level of skill and accuracy to master. Fortunately for you, the MCPR-300 dominates long-range engagements and is the ideal weapon for new players or grizzled veterans.

The MCPR-300 brings back shades of Call of Duty’s iconic Intervention and can be kitted to suit multiple different playstyles. Let’s jump into the attachments, Perks, and equipment we decided to go with.

Contents

Best MCPR-300 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Laser: Schlager PEQ BOX IV

Schlager PEQ BOX IV Ammunition : .300 Mag High Velocity

: .300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5-Round Mag

Our loadout finds a good happy medium between long-range dominance and mobility. The FTAC Ripper Muzzle and 22″ OMX-456 Barrel increase bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control, at the cost of ADS speed and movement speed.

Using the .300 Mag High-Velocity ammunition also increases bullet velocity. We highly recommend the Schlager PEQ BOX IV because it improves ADS speed without any downsides.

The 5-Round Magazine cuts the Sniper Rifle’s ammo capacity in half, but it comes with the extreme value of increased ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, reload quickness, and movement speed.

This loadout essentially maxes out the weapon’s range and accuracy without losing too much mobility.

Best MCPR-300 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

You would think we would choose the Recon Perk Package while using a Sniper Rifle, but having Overkill is essential for any Sniper Rifle loadout. It allows you to equip an SMG or AR to provide a short-range option when not holding a sniping angle.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and toss them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be caught off guard by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally round off the setup with Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Flash Grenades for clearing enclosed spaces.

Activision The MCPR-300 is a powerful long-range sniper that can destroy enemies quickly and quietly.

How to unlock the MCPR-300 in Warzone 2

Thankfully, you don’t need to do anything to unlock the MCPR-300 in Modern Warfare 2. This Sniper will unlock as soon as you get into the game.

However, you’ll need to use the gun and level it up to level four before you begin to unlock the attachments.

Best MCPR-300 alternatives in Warzone 2

The SP-R 208 falls under the Marksman Rifle class, not Sniper Rifle, but it has all the makings of dominating the early Warzone 2 meta.

The SP-R 208 was a fan favorite in Warzone and has enough power to eliminate enemies from long ranges and can do the same in the sequel as well.

That’s all for our MCPR-300 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

