Modern Warfare 2 (2022) beats MW3 as most successful CoD launch of all time

Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28, 2022, following Modern Warfare (2019) in its reboot of the original, very popular Modern Warfare trilogy. Now, the effort has been proven worthwhile, as the game has broken all manner of records and officially become the franchise’s most successful launch to date.

When it launched in 2019, Modern Warfare became supremely popular, reminiscent of Call of Duty’s ‘glory days’ as millions started grinding the new game once more.

This was exacerbated further with the launch of battle royale hit Warzone, which took over as the most popular BR in the world, with pros and streamers from all different games dropping in on Verdansk, as well as the large casual player base that still plays daily to this day.

Three years later, Modern Warfare 2 launched — with the same name as the insanely popular game 13 years prior — and has raked in a serious amount of cash for Activision and developers Infinity Ward.

On November 1, it was revealed that MW2 was the number one Call of Duty launch of all time, setting previous franchise records set by Modern Warfare 3 in 2011.

Modern Warfare 2 delivered more than $800 million worldwide in sales following the first three days from its release. The blockbuster opening tops any of the biggest worldwide box office openings of 2022, beating Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness worldwide box office openings combined.

“Thank you to our talented team that has created magic through extraordinary artistry and technology, and to the global community of players who find joy and connection through Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.

This success is likely to continue through the launch of Warzone 2.0 on November 16, bringing a refreshed battle royale title to Call of Duty, continuing on from the success of the original Warzone.

While players have aired their complaints about Modern Warfare 2 during opening weekend, it’s safe to say that the game is already a resounding triumph.