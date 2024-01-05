Fortnite player shows the ideal landing location for a ‘warzone’

Fortnite players have determined that Fencing Fields is the perfect drop spot for the most action.

Chapter 5 of Fortnite introduced a new map for players to explore, including the addition of a train and additional landing spots inspired by the original map.

Since the re-introduction of bosses scattered around the map, players have discovered that some locations are more popular than others. One of those locations includes Fencing Fields, which features the boss Valeria, who will drop a medallion and gold SMG.

With its flat and wide open area, one Reddit user claims Fencing Fields is the ideal spot for players looking for an all-out blood bath.

Fortnite’s Fencing Fields has the most ‘intense’ gunfights

A Reddit post on the official Fortnite page opened up the discussion about what point of interest had the best fighting. The original poster circled Fencing Fields at the bottom of the map and claimed that the ‘entire lobby’ typically decides to land there regardless of bus path.

“At some point during almost every match I’ve had, the entire lobby decides collectively we’re all going to fencing fields,” said the poster. “It happens every time someone sees that medallion circle. I’ve had some of my most intense gun fights there; still fun, though 10/10 would recommend.”

Commenters beneath the post agreed that they too experienced high levels of activity in and around Fencing Fields. Some suggested that another great landing spot was Recklass Railways located in the middle of the map.

Fencing Fields has a reputation in the community for being a ‘hot drop’ like Tilted Towers was in previous years. Multiple people underneath the thread claimed they avoided the drop spot altogether.

For players looking for all the NPCs and medallion locations around the map for a similar experience, be sure to check out our guide.