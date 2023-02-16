Warzone 2 strategist reveals best settings for Ashika Island

Warzone 2 introduced a new Resurgence map as part of the Season 2 update, and the LA Guerillas revealed the best settings to dominate Ashika Island.

Ashika Island provides Warzone 2 players with a new environment to explore, and it’s a much different experience than Al Mazrah. The Japanese-inspired island emphasizes fast-paced gameplay and close-range engagements.

In comparison, Al Mazrah’s sprawling desert landscape plays right into the hands of long-range weapons and tactical positioning. JGOD did the science; Al Mazrah is the second largest Call of Duty BR map, and Ashika Island is the second smallest.

Understanding the different settings to use for each game mode is essential.

Best Warzone 2 settings for Ashika Island

The LA Guerillas shared “some settings that will save your life” on Ashika Island.

To start things off, players should go into controller settings and under advanced, change slide/dive behavior to inverted.

Changing this setting allows players to sprint, dive, and repeat, similar to how slide canceling worked in the original Warzone.

Next, the LA Guerillas recommended turning on loudness equalization on PC if you struggle to hear footsteps. We have a step-by-step guide to turn on the feature in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Console players can adjust their audio mix to enhance the sounds that matter most. Here are the recommended audio numbers.

Master volume: 100

100 Music: 0

0 Dialogue: 30

30 Effects: 100

100 Hit Marker: 20

20 Voice Chat: 80

Season 2 removed backpack looting and brought back Warzone 1’s explosive system. When an enemy dies, or you open a chest, all of the loot explodes onto the floor. By going into the advanced controller settings changing interact/reload to prioritize interact, allows you to loot by pressing a button instead of holding.

Also, the LA Guerillas recommend changing the mini-map shape to a square to give players more info. Lastly, here are the recommended graphics settings.

Field of View: 120

120 ADS FOV: Affected

Affected Weapon FOV: Wide

Wide Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Give these settings a try for yourself the next time you and your squad mates load into a Resurgence match.