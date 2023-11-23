Warzone players split on Al Mazrah as they prepare for Urzikstan map

Call of Duty Warzone players are bidding their farewells to Al-Mazrah as we get closer to Urzikstan taking over, however, they’re still split on the map after all this time.

When Warzone first launched as a part of Modern Warfare back in 2019, it only had the one map – Verdansk. The original Verdansk is the one that most fans have the most nostalgia for and, naturally, compare every subsequent map against.

Al Mazrah joined the fray as a part of the integration with Modern Warfare 2 and, at least initially, brought back some of those Verdansk vibes. Though, it wasn’t long before players got frustrated by it and wanted something new.

With the integration between Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 not too long away, and a new map in the form of Urzikstan coming soon, some players are bidding farewell to Al Mazrah. However, there is a bit of a split.

Warzone players bid farewell to Al Mazrah

For some players, including Redditor GroundbreakingKey964, Al Mazrah was viewed as a “great map in a bad game” and was “fun” because of the layout and varying POIs.

“No stupid mechanics like fog or canals everywhere. It was simple yet great. “Definitely the best map in WZ2 and this will get me some s*it but I almost think it’s a better map than Verdansk.” they added.

Others agreed. “I liked Al-Mazrah; not too dense not too open. I like the vibe,” said one. “I’ve always liked the map personally. Verdansk will always be #1 but Al Maz is so far ahead of Caldera,” added another.

Some players, though, didn’t take too kindly to it being ranked above Verdansk by others. “Nope. Al Mazrah is bad map. Awful design. So much open space,” argued one. “Terrible map. And terrible that they didn’t really seem to make the appropriate adjustments to it,” another added.

“It’s not as good as Verdansk but it’s infinitely better than that which I won’t even name,” commented another player.

It remains to be seen how Urzikstan will compare with those maps that have come before, but at least players will be able to retreat to Rebirth Island before long if they’re not taken by it.