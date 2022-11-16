Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Slide canceling used to be an important tactic in Warzone and there is a workaround to use it in the new game. Here’s how you can slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Slide cancel is a momentum and movement-based mechanic that proves to be quite useful to get the better of your opponents in Warzone. With the release of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2, there is a way to implement the mechanic in matches.

Although it might not be as effective as it was in the original Warzone, it can definitely help you to dodge a bullet or two at crucial moments.

If you are wondering how to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, here’s a handy guide on how to pull the skill off.

Activision Learning how to slide cancel and move efficiently in Warzone 2 can elevate your gameplay.

Slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

One important piece of equipment that you need to successfully slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is a controller. This means PC players will need to connect a controller to their rigs if they want to maneuver through their opponents. At the time of writing, mouse and keyboard players cannot perform this trick.

Before we head on to the steps, you must remember that performing this movement will require a bit of practice. Although we cannot guarantee you that you’d be able to kill every single enemy if you perform a slide cancel, that depends on how good your aim is.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the steps for slide canceling in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Head over to the ‘Settings‘ menu of the game. Click on the ‘Controller‘ option. Scroll down a bit until you come across the ‘Automatic Sprint‘ option. Choose the ‘Automatic Tactical Sprint‘ option from the drop-down menu. Now get into a match and press the Slide button. As soon as you slide, turn to the direction you want to move. This move should be immediately followed by your Left Stick moving in the opposite direction in order to cancel the slide.

If you want to see how it is performed, you may want to check out this tweet. It’s worth noting that Activision may choose to get this fixed later down the line as they originally didn’t want to keep this mechanic in the first place.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about slide canceling in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

