How to win your Gulag 1v1 | Warzone tips and tricks - Dexerto

What are the best ways to win your Call of Duty: Warzone 1v1? Using everything from spray paints to C4, we break down the best ways to play your Gulag, ensuring you can drop back into the action.

Call of Duty: Warzone, the title’s second effort at a battle royale in as many years, has been hitting yet more milestones of late. With millions of players dropping in every day, it’s in the upper echelons of the most popular games in the world.

One key, innovative aspect of Warzone is the ability to play a 1v1 Gulag once you’ve died, giving players a one-off opportunity to drop back into the game. This has been widely praised when compared to other BRs, like Fortnite’s reboot card or Apex Legends’ banners.

As a basic 1v1 in a small environment, a lot of people think it’s 50/50 whether you’ll win your Gulag match. However, as the best players prove, there is a knack to it, and there are a number of things players can do to maximize their chances of dropping back in. Whether it’s the classic shower Gulag or the revamped version of Nuketown from Season One, here’s how you can come out on top almost every time.

Tip 1: Know your weapon and play around it

There had been plenty of talk around increasing the weapon pool players can draw from in the Gulag, with some even suggesting custom loadouts should be enabled. However, following a recent Warzone update, there is now a rotating pool of weapons to get used to. Each week the available guns will be cycled out and there are four unique sets in total. These can provide weapons from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. One week could feature SMGs while another limits you to pistols. You’ll need to be well rounded to stay on top of the weekly rotation.

If you’ve got an Assault Rifle like the Krig 6, Kilo 141, or M13, you will be able to make short work of your opponents should you get the first few bullets in. The key with accurate Assault Rifles such as these is to take advantage of the Gulag’s lines-of-sight and to pre-aim corners where your opponent is likely to appear. This means using ‘headglitches’ on the Nuketown revamp, mantling to awkward angles in the showers, you name it. Anything you can do to take a unique angle.

Read More: The worst Warzone glitches ever

If you spawn in with an SMG such as the MP5 or Striker 45, you’ll be able to get up close and personal and catch your opponent off guard with the new aggressive loadouts and their high fire rate potential. While these guns can also suit slower medium range fights, the high mobility they give can often result in a quick fight.

Some weeks might feature pistols and shotguns as your tools for the job. If you’re stuck with close-range weapons such as the 725 or the Model 680, one shot is all you may need to close out your duel. You’ll need to get in close, however, so flanking is highly recommended. If you’re left with a more generic pistol such as the 1911 handgun, you can pepper your opponent from afar. Just be wary in pistol rounds with the .357 as one or two shots from afar can be more than enough to wipe you out.

Additionally, Marksman and Tactical Rifles have also featured in the Gulag from time to time. During these instances, you’ll want to play rather patiently. With a Kar98k or an AUG in hand, you can deal lethal damage in one or two hits. Time your shots and prioritize accuracy over all else.

Read More: NICKMERCS powerful AK47u Warzone loadout

Finally, other weapons with significant recoil such as the AK-47 can require you to focus on controlling the weapon well by burst firing, particularly in some of the longer-range Gulag gunfights. You’re better off playing slowly with weapons like these as well, pre-aiming and waiting for your opponent to move first.

Tip 2: Stick to the edges of the Gulag

Both Gulag maps are relatively small. Since you’re in a 1v1, it’d be no good having an enormous battleground to play hide and seek on. This means it can be very easy to be caught off guard. One wrong turn at the wrong time and you can make yourself an easy target. One of the best ways to work around this is to stick to the edges of either Gulag. Ideally, with your back against a wall.

This will keep your field-of-view (FOV) as wide as possible, negating any flanks. The image below shows the amount of the map you can see when you keep your back to the wall, and are sat in a notch on the map’s side.

Compare this to the FOV from the middle of the map, where you’ll also be vulnerable to quick flanks and getting shot in the back.

The same logic applies on the revamped version of Nuketown. While vehicles in the center will obstruct your view, sticking to the sides will give you a wider view of the map than just walking straight forward. Keep your back against a wall and try to spot out your opponent as they’re pushing up.

Tip 3: Don’t be afraid to use your equipment

Sure, most Gulags are decided by weapons and gun skill. But, you get equipment with your loadout, so why would you not use it? This requires some selective usage on your behalf. For example, if you’ve no idea where your enemy is, don’t just waste your stun or frag by throwing it blindly.

Read More: Why the DMR is the most broken gun in Warzone

If you’re pre-aiming one way, block an alternate angle by throwing your tactical. If you make an enemy weak and they back off round a corner, don’t be afraid to use your C4 or Semtex to try and finish them off.

Tip 4: Be ready to go for the objective

If you haven’t killed your opponent after the 15-second timer runs out, the Gulag is decided by who captures the flag. This appears in the very center of both maps every time around. If neither player captures the flag within the time limit, whoever has more health wins.

However, you should know that touching the flag instantly regenerates your health to full. This adds further incentive for players to try and claim it. Capturing the flag is pretty easy and happens very quickly, but you leave yourself vulnerable from multiple angles. An excellent option is to hold on to a lethal or tactical. You can use it to cover your back when you’re capturing.

Keep an eye on the timer throughout the round. If you get on the flag before your opponent, your chances of winning are instantly maximized. A lot of players forget this and are left scrambling for mid-map control when the timer runs out.

Tip 5: Getting creative can be massively helpful

Our fifth and final tip is to get creative, and don’t be afraid to shake things up. A good example is this big-brain Warzone trick, which involves spraying an enemy outline on the wall behind you. This can be used to draw enemies’ attention, allowing you to easily ambush them.

Another great example is to spray enemies with bright paint prior to the Gulag. This will make them far more visible in the largely black and white Gulag setting. An issue with this is that you don’t know which enemy you’re set to face. You might have to work quickly and spray as many as you can find.

The final example of getting creative relates to being in matches with friendly players. Assuming your whole team has just been wiped, there’s a good chance you’ll end up in the same Gulag. Get one teammate on the balcony to call out your enemy’s location, or you can return the favor for them. This works in the showers and with teammates overhead on the Nuketown variant as well.

Either way, friendly callouts can give you the edge in any Gulag situation. They also allow you to anticipate your opponent’s movement before they’re visible.

That rounds off our best tips and tricks to help you win your Gulag 1v1! What creative ways have you found? Be sure to send us your best ideas on Twitter, @DexertoIntel!