All Warzone 2 DMZ Dead Drop Locations

Dead Drops add an interesting wrinkle to DMZ matches, making them worth knowing where to look for. Here is every Dead Drop location on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Infinity Ward’s new extraction shooter mode DMZ is not for the faint of heart. In Warzone 2, players can spawn and die without sacrificing anything. Inspired by Escape from Tarkov and other extraction shooters, you lose all of your gear and weapons if you go down in DMZ.

To balance the scales, the developers introduced Dead Drops, which are dumpsters where you can stash gear. There are also Factions missions that will require you to deposit certain items in specific Dead Drops on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.

There are 11 Dead Drop locations on Al Mazrah and 3 on Ashika Island. Here’s a full list of Dead Drop spots in Warzone 2 DMZ for when you find yourself in a pinch and need a place to drop your loot.

All Al Mazrah Dead Drop locations

Al Bagra Fortress

This Dead Drop is located on the east side of Al Bagra fortress in the southeast quadrant of Al Mazrah. The dumpster is located on the side of a building on the outskirts of the fortress.

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

You can find this dead drop behind a gas station in Zarqwa Hydroelectric, next to a bridge.

Akhdar Village

Be prepared to fight if you want to deposit an item at the Akhdar Village Dead Drop. The dumpster is located smack dab in the middle of an area surrounded by AI enemies. It is located next to one of the entrances to the main square.

Zaya Observatory

The Zaya Observatory Dead Drop also presents plenty of danger. The POI is usually a hot drop in DMZ and Warzone 2, teeming with AI and real combatants. The dumpster is located between a trio of buildings on the northeast side of the area.

Sattiq Cave Complex

In the heart of the Sattiq Cave Complex, players can find this dead drop in a cornered-off area next to an ambulance and tent.

Between Rohan Oil and Al-Safwa Quarry

This Dead Drop is located next to a building along the main road between Rohan Oil and Al-Safwa Quarry. Players shouldn’t have too much issue fearing enemies near them for this secluded spot.

Al-Mazrah City

Players will need to familiarize themselves with this Dead Drop, as a Faction mission requires you to drop 20 pieces of lethal equipment in this dumpster. It is located in an alley near the post office in the city.

Maziweh Marshlands

This Dead Drop is south of Al Mazrah city and just northeast of the Maziweh Marshlands.

North of Al Malik Airport, east of Al Sharim Pass

This dead drop is north of Al Malik Airport, east of Al Sharim Pass.

Al Samman Cemetary

This dead drop is just northeast of Al Samman Cemetary.

Sa’id City

This dead drop is just on the east side of the Shopping Center landmark in Sa’id City.

All Ashika Island Dead Drop Locations

Waterways (Submarine Base)

Located below Tsuki Castle, there is a cave system with a submarine base. Players will need to go below ground to access this Dead Drop and fight off enemy AI combatants guarding the area.

Science Center

The Science Center dead drop is located on the northwestern side of the map.

Residential District

This Ashika Island dead drop is located in the Residential section, in the backyard along the fence of one of the smaller houses.

These are all of the Dead Drop locations in Warzone 2 DMZ as of Season 2 Reloaded.