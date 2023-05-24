Warzone 2 most popular ranked landing spots: Where to land for extra kills

Ranked has become a big hit since it launched in Warzone 2 with Season 3 Reloaded, and at this point most players have found their regular drops and figured out the best rotations off spawn. But which drops have been the most and least popular in Warzone 2 ranked?

Season 3 Reloaded for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 kicked off on May 10, bringing with it the highly-requested and long-awaited Ranked mode that has evaded the game for so long.

With sentiment around the Call of Duty battle royale somewhat dwindling, as interest wanes in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, ranked has been a welcome addition to bring people back to the game and let them compete to fight up the ranks.

Article continues after ad

What might be handy for players to know, though, is where exactly their opponents are most likely to land. This knowledge could help with choosing a landing spot, deciding where to rotate to, and how to approach certain areas of the map.

Warzone 2 Ranked landing spot heat map

Fortunately, this heat map tells us exactly where players are most likely to land in any given game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While it can never be an exact science, there are clearly areas of Al Mazrah that are more populated than others, meaning you could avoid them if you’re in it for the long haul, or drop there if you’re chasing high-kill games.

Article continues after ad

Activision Heat map showing where players most commonly land in Warzone 2 Ranked

As you can see, areas such as Observatory, Al Mazrah City, and Hydroelectric remain very popular, so could be busy if choose to drop there.

On the other end of the spectrum, the outer areas such as Port, Quarry, and Airport aren’t very popular, meaning it might be easier to drop there and loot up before heading into battle.

While you’ll already have your drops figured out, hopefully this will help you get a better idea of how to play out the game, or even change up some of your drops to help secure wins more easily.