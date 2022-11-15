Best Kastov-74u Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The Kastov-74u in Warzone 2 is a powerful AR that thrives in medium-range gunfights with its high damage output, but you’ll need a meta loadout to maximize its potential.

Warzone 2 is finally upon us and it’s introduced a huge amount of fresh features including interrogation, Strongholds, and of course the Al Mazrah map.

Despite this, the focus for all players in Warzone 2 is creating a top-tier loadout to rack up kills and secure victories in their matches.

Well, although both the M4 and TAQ-56 are reliable choices for AR fans, the Kastov-74u is another brilliant option that offers high damage, stability, and impressive mobility.

However, to maximize the Kastov-74u’s devastating damage output, you’ll need a top-tier loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Kastov-74u Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Shorttac 330MM

Shorttac 330MM Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

FT Tac-Elite Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Warzone 2 has only just been released, so it’s impossible to pin down the exact meta Kastov-74u build. However, our loadout aims to maximize the AR’s power by boosting its bullet velocity, damage range, and bolstering its recoil.

For starters, equip the Echoless-80 muzzle and the Shorttac 330MM, these attachments combine to significantly boost bullet velocity and damage. Not only that, but the choice of muzzle also suppresses the gun, which is key for remaining undetected on Al Mazrah.

After that, make sure you use the FT Tac-Elite Stock and the FSS Sharkfin 90 for added stability. This transforms the Kastov-74u into a laser beam at medium range. As the weapon has such clean iron sights, there’s no need to waste a slot on an optic.

Finally, round off the setup with the 45-Round Mag so you never run out of ammo mid-gunfight, and can take out multiple foes without having to reload.

Activison The Kastov-74u deals deadly damage at medium range.

Best Kastov-74u Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

When it comes to perks, kick off your choices with Overkill as it will allow you to run a second primary in your loadout. While this is less important in MW2, in Warzone 2 it’s essential to be able to eliminate foes at all ranges so having access to a sniper or long-range LMG will be extremely useful. Although the Kastov-74u can kill at long distances, it’s more suited to medium-range skirmishes.

Following this, make sure to use Scavenger so you’re constantly topped up on ammo and Fast Hands for quick switches to your second primary.

For your Ultimate perk, you can never go wrong with Ghost as it’s guaranteed to be meta, keeping you off enemy radars and out of sight.

Finally round off the class with a Grenade for flushing enemies out of cover and a Stun Grenade for aggressive pushes,

How to unlock the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2

Luckily, the Kastov-74u is unlocked at the beginning of Warzone 2, so all you have to do is unlock custom loadouts and you can start using this deadly AR.

Best Kastov-74u alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Kastov-74u doesn’t match your style of play, then consider utilizing the TAQ-56 otherwise known as the Scar, another lethal AR from MW2.

Equipped with impressive damage and steady recoil control, it’s an all-around top-tier weapon and we’ve even got a meta build for you to check out here.

That’s all for our Kastov-74u loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?