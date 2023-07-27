Warzone 2 guru outlines Kastov 762 as “best” AR amid meta changes

If you’re looking to switch up your assault rifle loadouts in Warzone 2, you might want to go back to the Kastov 762 as one expert has crowned it the “best” AR in the game.

Over the last few weeks, the Warzone 2 devs have shaken up the meta with regular rounds of weapon balancing. These changes have covered every weapon type in the battle royale, making it one of the healthiest metas in quite some time.

The Cronen Squall, which was nerfed at the start of Season 4, remains the go-to weapon for most players, but it’s not as dominant as it once was. There are plenty of viable options to go alongside the rifle, with players also heralding the ISO 45 and Lachmann Sub as two of the best weapons in the game.

Though, if you prefer to use assault rifles over SMGs, then you might want to turn back the clock and use the Kastov 762.

Best Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor highlighted the Kastov in his July 26 video and crowned it the “best” assault rifle in the battle royale following all the recent changes.

“The Kastov 762 is back. After all the changes, nerfs to everything, all the readjustments, the Kastov 762 has risen back up to the top,” the YouTuber said.

While the AR got a new attachment in the Season 4 Reloaded update, Metaphor isn’t using it. He’s still using the same loadout most players used back in Season 1, so you won’t have to grind to unlock something special. You can go back to the old faithful setup.

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The Kastov isn’t totally underrated in the new season as, according to WZRanked stats, it’s got a healthy pick rate of 6.4%. Though, it does sit behind the Squall, M13B, and Tempus Razorback.

That could change moving forward, seeing as Metaphor has labeled it the best AR in the battle royale, but we’ll just have to wait and see.