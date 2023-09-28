Best TR-76 Geist Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The TR-76 Geist is the 15th and final assault rifle added to MW2 before its sequel is released. Despite being such a late addition it’s a seriously strong option that players won’t want to miss out on, so here’s the best TR-76 Geist loadout in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 has introduced two new guns, the ISO 9mm & TR-76 Geist. This latter is a hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle based on the real-world Malyuk, also known as the Vulcan-M.

Article continues after ad

This Ukrainian AR trades off fire rate in favor of damage output and effective range with it being able to outgun most other weapons at a distance. Although best in medium to long-range gunfights the Geist still holds its own up close making it remarkably versatile.

Article continues after ad

To get the most out of the TR-76 Geist you’ll want to use our best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for multiplayer as it makes the new assault rifle great in just about every situation.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Best TR-76 Geist MW2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: FT Titan Silencer

FT Titan Silencer Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Stock: Expedite Grid Pad

Expedite Grid Pad Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Stip-66 Grip

Given that it’s chambered in 7.62 you’d probably expect the TR-76 Geist to kick a lot but in reality, it’s actually a very accurate gun. Thanks to this you don’t need to use a recoil-reducing muzzle and can get away with a suppressor instead like the FT Titan Silencer.

Although recoil control isn’t a huge priority with the TR-76 it still doesn’t hurt to equip the Stip-66 rear grip. This provides a nice reduction to vertical recoil with little downside letting you remain as accurate as possible at long range.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since long-range engagements are so important with this weapon you’ll want the best Aiming Stability possible. To get this it’s best to use both the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel and Accu-Shot 5mW Laser. The laser comes with the additional bonus of speeding up the Geist’s ADS too which is always nice.

Finally, the TR-76 Geist’s mobility isn’t all that great so it’s recommended to use the Expedite Grip Pad stock. When equipped this stock speeds up both Aim Walking Speed and Sprint Speed making it easier to play more aggressively and move around the map.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision The best TR-76 Geist loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2.

Best TR-76 Geist MW2 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Extra Tactical

Extra Tactical Bonus Perk: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

Bomb Squad offers a fantastic choice for a Base Perk as it can directly save your life. This synergizes well with Extra Tactical which can be used to get multiple Stims to rapidly heal yourself back up after Bomb Squad keeps you alive.

For Bonus Perk, Cold-Blooded is an obvious choice to use with a silencer to stay stealthy and avoid getting taken out by enemy killstreaks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Equally, Ghost is the best Ultimate Perk as it also plays into the stealthy playstyle by keeping you off the enemy radar when UAVs are called in.

Article continues after ad

The best equipment to use is Semtex for Lethal and Stim for Tactical. A Semtex is great as it can be quickly thrown to pressure enemies and gain the edge in a gunfight, and Stims are used to heal up quickly when under pressure.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock TR-76 Geist in Modern Warfare 2

The TR-76 Geist can be unlocked in MW2 by reaching and completing Sector F7 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. This requires a minimum of 20 Battle Pass Tokens starting from F1.

Alternatively, Modern Warfare 2 players can obtain the TR-76 Geist by successfully extracting it in any DMZ game. This can be done with any blueprint dropped by either an enemy player or teammate.

Article continues after ad

Best TR-76 Geist alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

The Kastov 762 is another hard-hitting assault rifle that can compete with most other guns at medium and long range. It’s harder to control than the TR-76 Geist but its higher fire rate makes the Kastov more forgiving.

Article continues after ad

Another interesting alternative to the TR-76 Geist is the Cronen Squall. It also dominates at long range despite having a slower fire rate than most guns. Even after the numerous nerfs it has received the Squall remains one of the best primary weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the best TR-76 Geist loadout in MW2 multiplayer. For more information on COD check out some of our other content:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — Everything we know | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more

Article continues after ad