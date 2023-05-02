Best FTAC Recon Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

With the rise of the Cronen Squall in Season 3, alternatives like the FTAC Recon aren’t given much of a chance. Despite not being the most popular gun, the FTAC Recon is a monster up close. Here’s our loadout for Warzone 2’s FTAC Recon, including the best attachments, perks, and equipment.

At launch, battle rifles were largely overlooked being treated as the unwanted middle ground between assault rifles and marksman rifles. However, during Season 1 players quickly figured out that the TAQ-V was one of the best guns in Warzone 2.

Following the TAQ-V’s rise other battle rifles like the Cronen Squall have also become popular, but it’s the FTAC Recon that is arguably Warzone 2’s most underrated weapon.

The idea of a close range semi-auto rifle might not appeal to everyone but in the right hands, this battle rifle can outgun even the best SMGs in close quarters. To help you get the most out of it, we’ve put together the perfect FTAC Recon loadout to dominate on both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Contents

Best FTAC Recon Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: XRK Kraken

XRK Kraken Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Magazine: 15 Round Mag

Our FTAC Recon loadout focuses on reducing its significant vertical recoil whilst not slowing down the battle rifle too much. After all, this gun is best used in close quarters so destroying its ADS or sprint to fire speed would defeat the point of it.

To reduce recoil we use the XRK Kraken which is by far the best muzzle attachment for the FTAC Recon. Combine this with a good optic like the SZ Recharge-DX makes staying on target whilst shooting much easier which is important when using a precision semi-auto weapon.

The 15 Round Mag is a must in Warzone 2 as downing and thirsting a player can burn through a full magazine. Due to this, the FTAC Recon is best used in Solos and Duos where the constant reloading is less likely to get you in trouble.

Since all three equipped attachments slow down the FTAC Recon it’s best to use the Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser and Demo Fade Pro Stock to increase mobility. The laser improves ADS and aiming stability while the stock ups movement speed and strafe speed.

Best FTAC Recon Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The Overkill Base Perk lets you cover the FTAC Recon’s weaknesses. This battle rifle only excels up to around 30 meters so you’ll want to partner it with a well rounded, accurate assault rifle or LMG like the ISO Hemlock or Sakin MG38.

Since the FTAC Recon is at its best up close you’ll be running around the map a lot to chase down other teams. Double Time is perfect for this as it doubles your tactical sprint duration. As an added bonus, it also increases crouch movement speed by 30% which is fantastic for sneaking around.

Due to its small magazine size, you’ll be reloading a lot with the FTAC Recon. Given this, Fast Hands is a natural choice as it makes the battle rifle’s reload time extremely fast.

For the Ultimate Perk, High Alert is a superb option as it lets you react to players aiming at you from behind. To take advantage of the FTAC Recon’s awesome TTK getting the first shot off is essential and High Alert assists in that.

The best Lethal equipment to use is a Throwing Knife. Being able to finish downed players without having to waste shots helps prevent the FTAC Recon’s smaller magazine from becoming too problematic. For Tactical, Smoke Grenades can be used to produce impromptu cover when crossing open areas.

How to unlock the FTAC Recon in Warzone 2

To unlock the FTAC Recon in Warzone 2 all you have to do is level up the M4 assault rifle to level 13.

Keep in mind that you’ll also need to level it up to Level 23 if you want to have access to all the battle rifle’s unique attachments and weapon tuning.

Best FTAC Recon alternatives in Warzone 2

With it being a close range semi-auto weapon, the FTAC Recon stands alone with nothing else being comparable. However, the Cronen Squall is another battle rifle that kills equally fast if you can manage its recoil.

Alternatively, a powerful SMG like the Vaznev-9K or Lachmann Sub can fulfill the same role, offering great mobility and a fast TTK up close.

That’s all for our FTAC Recon loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

