Best TAQ V Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The TAQ-V Battle Rifle flies under the radar, but it is a lethal Warzone 2 weapon under the right circumstances. Here are the best TAQ-V attachments, perks, and equipment.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced the Battle Rifle class, but most MW2 players still gravitated toward their favorite ARs and SMGs. Battle Rifles fail to leave a meaningful impression in traditional 6v6 multiplayer, but the class truly shines in Warzone 2.

If you are a fan of the classic SCAR-H, you will feel right at home using the TAQ-V. The powerful battle rifle is fully automatic, making it play like a heavier-hitting AR, and that’s exactly the type of firepower needed in Warzone 2.

Article continues after ad

The TAQ-V’s lethal 7.62mm rounds easily tear through squads, but its wobbly recoil makes it harder to approach than some other weapons. Fortuntaley for you, we have the perfect TAQ-V loadout to help carry your squad to victories on Al Mazrah.

Contents

Best TAQ-V Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

18″ Precision-6 Barrel Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 30 Round Magazine

30 Round Magazine Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Our loadout focuses on mitigating the weapon’s extreme recoil. Starting off with the TY-LR8 Muzzle, which improves horizontal recoil control at the cost of aiming stability and ADS speed. We recommend using the Phase 3 Grip to improve recoil stabilization and stability, balancing out the scales.

The 18″ Precision-6 Barrel increases the TAQ-V’s damage range and bullet velocity to get the most out of the rifle in medium or long-range engagements. Next up, the Tactique Brute Stock offers improved aiming stability and recoil control.

Article continues after ad

20 bullets per magazine won’t really cut it in Warzone 2, so we recommend bumping that up to a 30-round magazine. Our loadout does hinder mobility and handling, but increasing the weapon’s accuracy makes it far easier to use.

Activision

Best TAQ-V Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Vanguard

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: high Alert

high Alert Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Al Mazrah is a very big map, so Double Time makes it easier to traverse freely, improving the duration of your tactical sprint. Nothing is worse than getting bombarded with Lethal grenades while holding down an angle in Warzone 2, but Bomb Squad reduces the damage taken from non-Killstreak explosives.

Resupply will come in handy over the duration of a long Warzone 2 match, as you start with an additional Lethal and equipment recharges over 30 seconds. Finally, High Alert may save your life on one or two occasions, as vision pulses alert you when an enemy spots you.

Article continues after ad

To round off the setup, we recommend using a Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover, and Flash Grenades for clearing enclosed spaces.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to unlock the TAQ-V in Warzone 2

In order to get your hands on this powerful Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to level up the TAQ-56 to Level 11.

After unlocking the TAQ-56, you still need to unlock the TAQ-V Receiver after doing this!

Equip the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle Use it until it reaches Level 11 You can now equip the TAQ-V Receiver.

Best TAQ-V alternatives in Warzone 2

If the TAQ-V is a tad too bulky for your liking, but you still want a powerful fully automatic weapon, look no further than the TAQ-56.

The dominant AR falls under the same platform but provides a more mobile and nimble version of the hard-hitting SCAR. The TAQ-56 is currently being used by CDL pros and for good reason.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our TAQ-V loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?