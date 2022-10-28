Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

To get the maximum performance out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with high FPS and retain the good looks of the new game, you’ll want to tweak the graphics settings on PC. Here are the best settings for PC players on MW2, with a quick explanation of each.

These days, new PC games come with a laundry list of video settings to tinker with, and while some might be self-explanatory, you may be scratching your head as to what FidelityFX CAS is, for example.

Here are the definitive best PC settings for Modern Warfare 2, to ensure you get buttery smooth frame rate no matter what GPU you have, while still keeping the game looking as good as possible while you play.

Best PC settings on MW2 for max FPS

While we all like pretty games, for a shooter like Modern Warfare 2, you’ll want to make sure you’re harnessing your GPU for the most frames per second possible, even if that comes at the expense of some shadows and reflections.

But, some graphical settings can be beneficial on a higher setting from a gameplay perspective, so you don’t want to simply turn everything to ‘low’ and call it a day. Here are the best settings to use.

Display Settings for MW2

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive – Best for latency reduction

– Best for latency reduction Display Monitor: Choose your primary display with the highest refresh rate

with the highest refresh rate Display Adapter: This is just your graphics card

Screen Refresh rate: Maximum for your monitor (144hz, 240hz etc.)

(144hz, 240hz etc.) Display Resolution: Set this to 1080p – If you have a very high-end GPU, you could use 1440p, but 1080p will be better for FPS. 4K is not recommended as it will significantly impact FPS.

– If you have a very high-end GPU, you could use 1440p, but 1080p will be better for FPS. 4K is not recommended as it will significantly impact FPS. Dynamic Resolution: Off – this can change the resolution of the game at unexpected moments, which can be distracting

Infinity Ward First, you need to make sure your display settings are in order for your PC and monitor.

Aspect Ratio: Automatic (16:9)

V-Sync Gameplay: Off – V-Sync on can cause increased latency

– V-Sync on can cause increased latency V-Sync Menu: Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limite: 300 Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 90 Out of focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: Preference

Focus Mode: Off

Quality Settings

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Upscaling / Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 65 – This will make the game sharper without impacting FPS much at all.

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal – Setting this too Low will improve FPS marginally, but the quality improvement of Normal is probably worth it.

– Setting this too will improve FPS marginally, but the quality improvement of Normal is probably worth it. Video Memory Scale: 90 – You want to use the max VRAM available.

Infinity Ward These are the optimal MW2 settings for your graphics for max FPS.

Texture Resolution: Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High – FPS barely affected by this higher setting

– FPS barely affected by this higher setting Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Distant Level of Detail: Low

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: High – High can improve performance, will almost never reduce FPS

– High can improve performance, will almost never reduce FPS Particle Quality Level: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On – Important for multiplayer gameplay

– Important for multiplayer gameplay Shader Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Terrain Memory: Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Low – Only affects water

– Only affects water Water Caustics: Off – Only affects water

– Only affects water Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Spot Cache: Low

Cache Sun Shadows: On

Particle Lighting: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On – Significantly improves latency. If you are CPU-bound, use the ON+BOOST option.

– Significantly improves latency. If you are CPU-bound, use the ON+BOOST option. Depth of Field: Your Preference

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 100 – 110 – This is up to you, but around 100 should give the best balance between visibility and performance. Higher values also make distant enemies harder to see.

– – This is up to you, but around 100 should give the best balance between visibility and performance. Higher values also make distant enemies harder to see. ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

3rd Person Field of View: 80-100

Vehicle Field of View: Default

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person ADS Transition: Your Preference

Default Spectator Camera: Your Preference

Those are the best settings for Modern Warfare 2 on PC, in order to maximize your FPS while still enjoying good graphical fidelity and no gameplay disadvantages.

Of course, one obvious way to also increase your FPS is to get a more powerful graphics card, so check out our list of the best GPUs here. You should also make sure you have the latest graphics drivers installed.

MW2 also has a built-in benchmark tool you can use, so you can tweak your settings, then select the benchmark playlist to test the results.

