Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more

There’s been a lot of talk about Call of Duty 2023 of late, with Activision doubling down on their commitment to a “full annual premium release” for later in the year. But what do we know about CoD 2023 and what does it mean for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0?

Where Call of Duty would previously stick to an annual release cycle – with a new title dropping every fall – it is no longer that simple.

The runaway success of the Warzone battle royale(s) has somewhat clouded the series’ future, as have recent developments in the CoD community. Here’s what we know about Call of Duty 2023.

Will there be a new CoD in 2023?

Yes, sort of. We initially expected Modern Warfare 2 to have a two-year life cycle. We then expected a Treyarch-led CoD in 2024, which would also have a two-year cycle.

However, there’s been confusion over a 2023 release. Activision have stated that there’ll be a “premium” release later this year, presumably around Fall. This was quickly claimed to be an expansion of Modern Warfare 2 which players would essentially have to purchase.

On February 6, though, Activision doubled down, promising a “full annual premium release” in 2023. In other words, a full installment as we’ve become accustomed to.

There was again pushback though. Jason Schreier, one of the figures who previously stated the 2023 content would be an expansion of MW2, said the same again. “[It’s] not unfeasible to add content to something that started off as an expansion and sell it for $60-70,” he said. “Either way the point is that it’s a continuation of MW2.”

The success of Modern Warfare 2 may make this more likely, with it blowing Vanguard’s lackluster performance out of the water already.

Who will develop CoD 2023?

Right now, we don’t know. If it is an expansion of Modern Warfare 2 – or even another installment in the rebooted MW series – Infinity Ward seem the most likely candidates.

They could be supported by another studio as we’ve seen in Warzone. For this, Raven Software, High Moon Studios and Beenox are all feasible options. They’ve all had some degree of involvement with CoD titles for a number of years.

There have also been rumors from Schreier that Sledgehammer Games will be developing the new release in 2023.

We still expect a Treyarch-developed CoD title down the line, but the insistence that it’s linked to MW2 makes their involvement as a lead studio a lot less likely.

What does it mean for Warzone 2?

Naturally, exact details aren’t clear, but we expect it to have a limited impact on the battle royale.

As we saw with the first, Warzone 2 will likely span multiple installments, incorporating content from each. We’ve had a leak that a brand new Treyarch-developed WZ2 map will drop when they release CoD 2024.

That lends more weight to the suggestions that CoD 2023 won’t see them have major involvement.

When will we know more?

Presumably, leaks and rumors will soon begin to stack up ahead of a full reveal. This usually takes place during the preceding spring and summer, so we shouldn’t be too far from getting at least a few more details.