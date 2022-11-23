Best Sakin MG38 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

LMGs are a force to be reckoned with in Warzone, and the Sakin MG38 can be one of the very best with the right setup. Here’s the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Warzone 2, including the top attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Warzone 2 comes with dozens of weapons to experiment with across its different categories, all tailormade for a specific way of fighting. The usual array of Assault Rifles and SMGs have dominated the meta so far, but there are still plenty of other strong options.

LMGs have proven to be particularly effective in Warzone 2, with the RPK, in particular, being very popular in Season 1. The Sakin MG38 is another devasting weapon with huge magazines, and it can be incredibly powerful with the right setup.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Warzone, including the ideal attachments and Perks to use.

Contents

Best Sakin MG38 Warzone 2 loadout attachments

Muzzle: Husher-65 Silencer

Husher-65 Silencer Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

The Sakin MG38 packs a real punch, but it needs a lot of extra recoil control to make it a meta option in Warzone 2. That’s why we kick off the best Sakin MG38 loadout with the Husher-65 Silencer and 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel, which make the LMG’s recoil smoother while buffing the damage range and bullet velocity.

Optics are mostly down to personal preference, but we think the SZ SRO-7 is ideal for picking off enemies accurately at a distance. The STIP-40 Grip will also boost recoil control and the gun on target.

Article continues after ad

Last up is the Bruen Warrior Grip, offering one last recoil reduction as well as better hipfire accuracy. All in all, this loadout will make the Sakin MG38 a monster at long-range, capable of sending players to the Gulag in an instant.

Best Sakin MG38 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

Although the Sakin MG38 is deadly at long range, it lacks the speed and mobility to deal with close-quarters fights. For this reason, we recommend running the Weapon Specialist Perk Package to add another primary weapon to your arsenal.

It comes with the Overkill Perk, which allows you to bring an SMG like the Fennec 45 along, so you’re prepared for every situation. Strong Arm is also included, which makes your equipment more deadly by increasing how far they can be thrown.

Article continues after ad

Spotter is on hand to ensure you’re never caught out by enemy equipment and Killstreaks, as they will be marked on-screen. Then, Survivor pings any enemies you knock down so that a teammate can finish the job.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We also recommend choosing Semtex to score quick kills when players are hiding in buildings, and Flash Grenades to disorientate your foes.

How to unlock the Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2

The good news is, the Sakin MG38 is unlocked from the start in Warzone 2, so there’s no need to grind through the Levels to get hold of it.

However, players will have to reach Level 4 to unlock the Gunsmith feature so they can begin swapping out attachments.

Article continues after ad

Best Sakin MG38 alternatives in Warzone 2

If you want to stick to the LMG class, both the RPK and Raal MG are among Warzone 2’s best weapons right now.

But if you’re looking for a long-range option that’s more instant, a Sniper Rifle like the Signal 50 is the best bet.

For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?