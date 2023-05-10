Best FTAC Siege Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Season 3 Reloaded introduced a new sidearm in the form of the FTAC Siege. In order to maximize the Tec-9-inspired pistol’s potential, we’ve put together the best FTAC Siege loadout for you to use in Warzone 2.

Activision claimed the FTAC Siege boasts a “jaw-dropping” fire rate and “rapid” swap speed, perfect for a secondary weapon. Most Warzone 2 players use the Overkill perk, allowing them to carry two primary weapons, but this may finally provide a reliable sidearm to use.

The developers admitted the pistol won’t be a true substitute for a primary SMG but argued: “This fast firing secondary is a boon in close-quarters situations and can push the limits of a sidearm’s range.”

Without further ado, let’s jump right into the best FTAC Siege loadout.

Activision

Contents

Best FTAC Siege Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40 (-0.68, +0.55)

XTEN RR-40 (-0.68, +0.55) Barrel: CMRN-50 (+0.24, +0.25)

CMRN-50 (+0.24, +0.25) Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: SUR-160 (-0.45, -0.23)

SUR-160 (-0.45, -0.23) Stock: FTAC Siege Stock (-1.81, -1.24)

The FTAC Siege suffers severe damage dropoff, so it won’t be as reliable as an SMG, yet it still shreds enemies up close. Our loadout brings the pistol as close to an SMG as possible.

We opted to use the SUR-160 Stock as it increases sprint to fire and ADS speed and tuned it to maximize those attributes. The FTAC Siege Stock decreases mobility while improving aiming stability and recoil control, but we tuned it for mobility.

Infinity Ward decreased the ADS and movement speed penalties for using a large magazine in the Season 3 Reloaded update. With that in mind, using the 50-round Mag is less punishing.

And finally, the XTEN RR-40 and CMRN-50 both increase recoil control and damage range.

Best FTAC Siege Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Best Perks

Base Perk: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast hands

Fast hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

There are a couple of different avenues you can take when choosing perks. The most contentious selection will be the Ultimate Perk. A lot of players choose High Alert, as it gives you a vision pulse when an enemy spots you. However, we expect Ghost to be more useful as it makes players undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fast Hands should be a no-brainer choice since it makes reloading, using equipment, and swapping weapons faster. This perk could save your life in a gunfight against a skilled opponent.

As for the Base Perk slots, we decided to go with Double Time and Scavenger to maximize the ability to escape gunfights and replenish ammo.

Best Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Players should select a throwing knife or drill charge for their lethal choice. Throwing knives make it easier to finish downed enemies without wasting ammunition, while drill charges are great for taking out campers.

As for the tactical slot, players shouldn’t look further than the smoke grenade. Using smoke to move between cover at the end of matches or rotate to a new circle is a game-changer.

How to unlock the FTAC Siege in Warzone 2

Players can unlock the FTAC Siege by getting 50 sidearm hip-fire operator kills using handguns. Additionally, players can simply purchase the weapon with real money via a Store Bundle.

Best FTAC Siege companion weapon in Warzone 2

Instead of offering an alternative weapon, as usual, it makes more sense to recommend a companion weapon. The FTAC Siege is a secondary weapon with limitations holding it back from being used alone.

The Lachmann 556 received a major buff in the Season 3 Reloaded weapon balancing update, making it an easy choice for a reliable primary weapon to pair with the FTAC Siege.