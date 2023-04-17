Best Cronen Squall Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Warzone 2’s Cronen Squall battle rifle exploded into popularity with its introduction in Season 3. Its raw firepower and fully automatic output quickly cemented it in the current meta. Here’s our top-tier loadout for Warzone 2’s Cronen Squall, including the best attachments, perks, and equipment.

The Battle Rifle category of weapons in Warzone 2 was the smallest pool of weapons alongside the shotguns upon the introduction of a new option in Season 3 of the battle royale. They were also widely underused as the SO-14 and FTAC Recon failed to impress the players.

Article continues after ad

But now, the hard-hitting Cronen Squall dropped into the game as one of the most popular guns overall thanks to its fully automatic capability that makes it feel much like a heavier-hitting AR. The Cronen Squall is a top solution to any engagement, performing great at all ranges.

The great TTK combined with a 30-round mag makes it a great tool for hunting down entire squads of enemies, that is if you manage to get its recoil under control. Fortunately, we have the perfect Cronen Squall loadout to help carry you to victory on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Best Cronen Squall Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Magazine: 50-Round Magazine

50-Round Magazine Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Our loadout focuses on mitigating the weapon’s significant recoil. Starting off with the Sakin Thread-40, which helps both the horizontal and vertical recoil of Cronen Squall. Then the FTAC Ripper helps with Hip Fire Accuracy and Recoil Stabilization to help you score hit markers at all effective ranges.

The HR6.8 Barrel increases Cronen’s damage range and bullet velocity to give you an edge in medium or long-range engagements. Next up, the Cronen Mini Pro gives you an optic that makes aiming at close to medium-range targets easier.

Article continues after ad

30 bullets per magazine are plenty for Warzone 2’s solos, but we recommend bumping that up to a 50-round magazine for all the squad on squad action and Resurgence where those same enemies will keep on coming back.

Activision The Cronen Squall arrived with Season 03 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Best Cronen Squall Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Having Overkill is a great way to cover your weakness. Bring an SMG or a Shotgun if you find yourself losing battles up close, or fill the other weapon slot with a ‘one-shot’ sniper if you struggle to win long-range exchanges.

Article continues after ad

Next, Double Time allows you to use tactical sprint longer, allowing you to reposition in-between firefights or to close the distance between you and the enemy. On top of that, Fast Hands ensures you are less likely to get caught while reloading.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Ghost, makes you undetectable by UAVs and other equipment, which are very popular in the battle royale.

We round off the setup with the ol’ faithful Frag Grenade for flushing opponents out of cover and Smoke Grenades for breaking the line of sight and hiding from enemies that hold the advantage over you.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Cronen Squall in Warzone 2

The Cronen Squall Battle Rifle is unlocked by completing Sector C11 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. Luckily, this is one of the free Sectors of the new Black Cell Battle Pass, so can get hold of the gun without purchasing the premium option.

Best Cronen Squall alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Cronen Squall is a tad too bulky for your liking, but you still want a powerful fully automatic weapon, look no further than the TAQ-56.

The AR provides a mobile and nimble version of the hard-hitting SCAR. It’s perfect for laser-beaming foes from afar, especially if you kit out the weapon for maximum stability.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our Cronen Squall loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more