Underrated Warzone 2 rifle is absolutely deadly & should dominate Season 4 meta
If you’re looking to run a different assault rifle loadout in Warzone 2, well, there is an underrated option that actually destroys people in Season 4.
With the start of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4, the Call of Duty devs decided to make a pretty big change to the battle royale’s meta.
The Cronen Squall, which had long been the dominant weapon in Warzone 2, was hit with a big nerf. That meant that the top spot in the meta was up for grabs. It’s quickly been filled by the likes of the Lachmann-556, SO-14, and HBR 56, as they’re the go-to weapons for medium-to-long-range fights.
However, there is an “underrated” rifle that sits just below them in the meta that is actually a bit ‘overpowered’ following the new update.
Best TAQ-V loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4
The rifle in question? That would be the TAQ-V. Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal highlighted it as such in his July 3 video, putting it up alongside some of the best weapons in the game. Though, it does have a fair bit of “risk and reward” to consider.
“It’s got a very, very competitive TTK. It’s got some recoil that you just have to get used to, but I don’t think it’s anything too crazy, it’s still relatively straightforward,” the YouTuber noted. “You land your shots with this thing, it’s going to be tough to outgun it in the mid-to-long-range.”
There isn’t any funky loadout doing the job for you either. It’s a pretty standard setup with the likes of the FTAC Ripper underbarrel, Aim-OP V4 sight, and 50-round drum magazine all being used.
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper
- Magazine: 50-round drum
- Optic: Aim-OP V4
- Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip
As noted, the TAQ-V isn’t completely off-meta, seeing as WZRanked has it as the eighth most-used gun in the game. Though, its 3.8% pick rate could be much higher.
With the guns above it likely to get some consideration for nerfs in the mid-season update, the TAQ-V could be an ideal choice to adopt before that happens.