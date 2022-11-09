Best Bryson 890 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s Bryson 890 is a powerful shotgun capable of wiping out the enemy in only a few hits. However, the lack of range and handling can force you into positions you’d rather stay away from. With the right loadout, this can be easily eliminated and you can get back to taking down enemies with ease.

Modern Warfare 2 has a plethora of weapons ranging from quick-burst SMGs to long-range deadly snipers. While staying away from the fight is undeniably safer, some players want to be right in the action while still dealing that fantastic damage.

This is where shotguns come in. They’re powerful, quick, and make taking objectives easy. The Bryson 890 is no different. It contains that desired power but does have some rather frustrating flaws.

Luckily, those flaws can be fixed with a great loadout. We’ve got the best Bryson 890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 along with what perks, equipment, and attachments you should use.

Best Bryson 890 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Laser: STOVL Tac Laser

STOVL Tac Laser Barrel: 21.5” Bryson Tacfire

21.5” Bryson Tacfire Stock: Sawed Off Mod

The Bryson 890 already has the damage required to take down an enemy but lacks any sort of range, meaning you essentially have to be right in their face before being able to take them down. This is why we recommend using the Bryson Improved Choke muzzle which offers a tighter pellet spread and extends the weapons range.

To add to that, we added the 21.5” Bryson Tacfire barrel to again tighten that pellet spread and increase your damage range by helping your bullet velocity. A tighter pellet spread means more control and quicker kills.

While increasing your range and tightening your pellet spread is useful, you still need to be able to accurately aim, which can be a challenge with a shotgun like the Bryson 890. Therefore, we recommend using the VX Pineapple underbarrel and the STOVL Tac Laser for that bonus to hip fire accuracy and hip fire recoil control.

It’s likely you’ll be using the shotgun by hip firing rather than looking down the sight but we’ve added the Sawed Off Mod stock to keep the weapon versatile by increasing your ADS, sprint to fire, and hip fire recoil control.

Activision The Bryson 890 can hold its own in comparison to the other shotguns, but only with the right loadout.

Best Bryson 890 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Shock Stick

As for the perks and equipment, we recommend using the two base perks, Overkill and Double Time. Overkill will allow you to equip something with a bit more range like the M4 while Double Time will grant you some extra sprint time to get to the objective.

Due to the use of Overkill, we suggest using the Bonus Perk, Fast Hands. This will help you reload, change weapons, and use your equipment much quicker, getting that all-important first shot.

When it comes to Ultimate Perks, nothing beats Ghost. It’s undeniably one of the best perks in the game and will keep you safe from all those UAVs.

Lastly, the best equipment for the Bryson 890 is Semtex and Shock Sticks. Semtex is fantastically powerful and will take the enemy down when you can’t. Shock Sticks will confuse anyone on the objective and allow you to get the drop on them

How to unlock Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the Bryson 890 is relatively simple. All you need to do is get the Bryson 800 to level 16.

Luckily, you get access to the Bryson 800 from the start of the game so it’s likely you’ll be able to use the Bryson 890 relatively soon after.

Best alternatives to Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2

If the Bryson 890 just isn’t quite cutting it then we recommend heading back to the Bryson 800 and working with that. It’s arguably one of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2.

However, if the shotguns are a bit too slow or you want to try something new, we recommend trying out the Fennec 45 SMG for a quicker match.

Now you have the best Bryson 890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can get right back to wiping out the enemy. While loading up a new game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 guides:

