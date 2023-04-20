Best BAS-P Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The BAS-P has been significantly buffed in the Warzone 2 Season 3 update transforming it from one of the worst SMGs in the game to a legitimately great gun. After the buff it melts across all ranges with a great build, here’s our best BAS-P Warzone 2 loadout.

Introduced back in Season 1, the BAS-P started out life as a weak SMG that not many players used. Despite its low recoil Warzone 2’s rendition of the real-world SIG-Sauer MPX just didn’t deal enough damage to be worth utilizing.

In Season 2 Reloaded it received a buff to its sprint to fire time and damage ranges making it an okay option. Then at the start of Season 3, the BAS-P was buffed again seeing its damage ranges further enhanced and its strafe speed increased.

With these latest buffs, the BAS-P has turned into a monster that shreds across all ranges. Here’s the best loadout for the BAS-P, including the attachments, Perks, and equipment to use.

Contents

Best BAS-P Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: Accu-shot 5mW Laser

Accu-shot 5mW Laser Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Even without attachments, the BAS-P is a superb close-range SMG but reducing its recoil helps extend its range making it competitive from further away.

To do this we use a combination of the Bruen Pendulum muzzle, Ravage-10 stock, and D-37 Grip. When used in unison these three attachments massively reduce recoil without slowing down our ADS too much.

Even so, it doesn’t hurt to speed the BAS-P up to make it easier to use in close-quarters situations. To improve ADS it’s best to use the Accu-Shot 5mW Laser as Season 3’s nerf to the previously preferred VLK LZR 7mW makes it too visible to be practical.

Finally, the 50 Round Drum is a must as it makes it possible to down multiple enemies before having to reload. Without this attachment, you’ll be constantly reloading which can get you caught out during gunfights.

Best BAS-P Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This loadout is all about repositioning quickly without being downed by other teams. The best perk for this playstyle is Double Time as it lets you move around Al Mazrah faster and increases crouch movement speed.

Overkill is a fantastic choice too as the BAS-P can struggle at long range due to its damage falloff. You’ll need a suitable secondary weapon to cover its weaknesses like an assault rifle or sniper.

The best Bonus Perk is Resupply as it refreshes our equipment. The equipment selected in this loadout is essential for repositioning safely so having it always available is ideal. For the Ultimate Perk, it’s recommended to use High Alert so that when moving around you can react to enemies aiming at you.

For equipment, we opt for a Throwing Knife and Smoke Grenade. Throwing Knives let us instantly kill downed enemies without having to waste ammo whilst Smoke Grenades are the best tool in Warzone 2 to reposition safely across open areas.

How to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2

The BAS-P can be unlocked by getting 25 headshot kills with SMGs or successfully exfilling with any BAS-P blueprint in DMZ.

It was originally available through the Season 1 battle pass but is now unlocked through a simple gameplay challenge instead.

Best BAS-P alternatives in Warzone 2

Much like the BAS-P, the PDSW 528 excels at close range. The PDSW 528 offers superior mobility which is great for aggressive playstyles and flushing teams out of buildings.

Alternatively, the once-meta Fennec 45 is still an incredible SMG when used at close range. It’s a little harder to control than the BAS-P but has a fast TTK and amazing mobility.

That’s all for our BAS-P loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

