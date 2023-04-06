Early Warzone 2 Season 3 patch notes: Al Mazrah Resurgence, new gulag, more

An early look at Warzone 2 Season 3 gives fans a general idea of what they can expect from the upcoming season. Here’s everything you need to know.

Raven Software Creative Director Ted Timmins described Warzone 2 Season 3 as a “new dawn” and claimed this is the most seasonal content he has ever seen. Activision already let community members in on major changes made to its Ricochet anti-cheat system, including Cronus Zen detection and a replay system.

Season 3 will also finally re-introduce the fan-favorite game mode Plunder and give battle royale fans a taste of competitive action with Warzone Ranked.

But before we get ahead and look ahead at what’s coming later in Season 3, let’s learn about everything included at the start of the new Warzone 2 season.

Al Mazrah Resurgence and new gulag map coming in Season 3

Activision Warzone 2 reverted to a 1v1 gulag system.

Warzone has had plenty of dedicated Resurgence maps in the past, but this is the first time players will be able to play the game mode in a large-scale environment. As long as one teammate is alive, squad members can redeploy until the third circle closes.

Infinity Ward introduced a 2v2 gulag, and community members bashed the new system. In Season 2, Warzone 2 returned to a traditional 1v1 format. The developers retrofitted the original map to suit fewer competitors better, but Season 3’s new Gulag was specifically tailored with 1v1 combat in mind.

Redeploy balloons allow players to ascend back into the sky and parachute elsewhere on the map. Fans loved the feature in WZ1 because it gave squads a way to reposition, escape gunfights, or get aggressive. Infinity Ward kept the same concept but changed balloons to drones in Season 2, Reloaded on Ashika Island.

Season 3 makes redeploy drones also available on Al Mazrah, which should make traversing the large desert environment easier.

Warzone 2 Season 3 early patch notes

Here are the early WZ2 Season 3 patch notes.

Resurgence comes to Al Mazrah

Fans of the fast-paced Resurgence mode will have a new version of Resurgence to look forward to, in addition to Ashika Island remaining as a game mode option.

This new version, called Massive Resurgence, is a Resurgence mode on the larger Al Mazrah map. The player count will be increased to fit Al Mazrah, so prepare to take on dozens of duos or other squad sizes, depending on the weekly Playlist offering.

New Gulag in Al Mazrah

Get your last duels in the first Warzone 2.0 Gulag now, because in Season 03, eliminated Operators will enter a new Gulag in Al Mazrah (if it is not closed due to time during the match). This is known as the Blacksite, which is separate from the Black Site, a super Stronghold that appears in Battle Royale.

A training ground for Operators wanting to return to the warzone, this roughly rectangular, asymmetrical map has several interior spaces and long external routes. This Blacksite Gulag’s current location is [[REDACTED]].

Those who own Modern Warfare II can get some practice on Blacksite and learn its routes by playing Gunfight or hopping into a Private Match.

New and returning features to the battle royale

Redeploy Drones

Flying over from Ashika Island, the Redeploy Drones will provide a fast way to travel around the map, outside of the train and wide selection of air, sea, and land vehicles.

These Drones operate like those accessible on Ashika Island, so get used to them by playing some Resurgence or Mini Royale modes before they descend upon Al Mazrah.

UAV Towers

First seen in DMZ, UAV Towers are vital fixed sources that can be activated during a match to give you intel on your enemy’s position. After interacting with a tower’s on-board computer, an Operator and their allies will receive several circular UAV sweeps from the tower’s location out to a few dozen meters.

A quick word of warning to those ready to punch into every tower on the map: Operators will receive an audible notification when a UAV Tower is activated, and the icon for active towers will be visible in red on the Tac Map and overworld.

We will update this page when we know the full scope of what’s coming in Season 3.