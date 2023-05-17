Best BAS-P MW2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The BAS-P received another round of buffs in the Season 3 Reloaded update that has seen the once underpowered SMG rise to the very top. Here’s our best BAS-P MW2 Warzone 2 meta loadout to help you make the most of the gun.

Originally added in Season 1, the BAS-P did not have a good start to life. Both MW2 and Warzone 2 players alike quickly realized it was amongst the weakest guns in the game. This real world rendition of the SIG-Sauer MPX just didn’t deal enough damage to be worth using.

However, Season 2 Reloaded would see the BAS-P buffed in key areas including damage range and sprint to fire time. Then in Season 3, it would be buffed again this time with the devs focusing on its mobility.

Now in Season 3 Reloaded the BAS-P has been buffed yet again and this time it has become a monster. Here’s the best loadout for the BAS-P in MW2, including attachments, Perks, and equipment to use.

Contents

Best BAS-P MW2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm

XRK Sandstorm Laser: 1Mw Quick Fire Laser

1Mw Quick Fire Laser Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Underbarrel: Xten Nexus Grip

Xten Nexus Grip Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

The BAS-P is now an SMG/AR hybrid of sorts that can maintain a competitive TTK out to around 50 meters. To capitalize on this our recommended loadout looks to improve accuracy at long range without slowing down the handling and mobility too much.

The best way to improve effective range is to reduce recoil and for this, it’s best to use both the XRK Sandstorm muzzle and Xten Nexus Grip underbarrel. These both noticeably reduce overall recoil and also improve aiming stability making it easier to keep shots on target.

While these attachments improve accuracy they also slow down our ADS. To make sure the BAS-P still feels like an SMG it’s recommended to use the 1MW Quick Fire Laser. Those who don’t mind playing with a visible laser should consider using the Accu-Shot 5Mw Laser instead.

Finally, to improve mobility you’ll want to use the Bruen Flash V4 Stock and Bruen Flash Grip. Among other improvements, these reduce sprint to fire speed and increase ADS strafe speed making the BAS-P still work for run and gun play style.

Best BAS-P Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

This perk selection focuses on being effective in a wide range of situations to complement the BAS-P’s strengths. Therefore Double Time is perfect for moving around and playing aggressively whilst Battle Hardened makes playing defensively easier by weakening the effects of incoming tactical equipment.

For Bonus Perk, Cold-Blooded is an excellent choice to stay hidden from dangerous killstreaks. Popular streaks like the VTOL Jet and Overwatch Helo won’t be able to touch you when using this Perk.

In most cases, Ghost is the best Ultimate Perk to use as it keeps you from appearing on UAVs. With how prevalent UAVs are in MW2 it helps a lot to stay off the radar.

The best choice for Lethal equipment is arguable but a good old Frag Grenade is always a fine choice. It has a large blast radius and can be cooked to prevent enemy players from having time to avoid it. For Tactical, a Stim works well to heal back up quickly enabling more aggressive play.

How to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2

The BAS-P can be unlocked by getting 25 headshot kills with SMGs or successfully exfilling with any BAS-P blueprint in DMZ.

It was originally available through the Season 1 battle pass but is now unlocked through a simple gameplay challenge instead.

Best BAS-P alternatives in Warzone 2

Being another SMG/AR hybrid, the Kastov-74u is a natural competition to the BAS-P. It offers fantastic mobility for an assault rifle while being able to extend gunfights to longer ranges than most SMGs.

Those looking for a more traditional SMG should consider trying out the PDSW-528 or Vaznev-9K. Both are SMGs that while excellent at close range are still capable of winning gunfights in mid-range just like the BAS-P.

