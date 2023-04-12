All weapon buffs & nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

The Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is finally here and a lot of popular weapons have been adjusted. Here’s a breakdown of every weapon buff and nerf in the Season 3 update.

With each new season introduced to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the development team seems eager to shake up the previous meta from last season.

Now, Activision has released the official patch notes for the Season 3 update, which brought with it a ton of weapon balance changes.

Article continues after ad

Notably, strong weapons like the ISO Hemlock were hit with some hefty nerfs, while Assault Rifles like the M13B and the STB 556 were given some noteworthy damage increases across the board. Here’s a full breakdown of every weapon change in the new Season 3 update.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3 update introduced a heavy nerf to the ISO Hemlock.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 weapon balance patch notes

Assault Rifles

ISO Hemlock All Damage Ranges reduced Lower Torso Damage reduced



M13B Headshot Damage slightly reduced Lower Torso Damage increased Mid-range Damage distance increased Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced



STB 556 Headshot Damage increased Leg Damage increased Lower Torso Damage increased Mid-range Damage distance increased Mid-range Damage reduced



TAQ-56 Headshot Damage Increased



Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased



Lachmann 762 Movement Speed increased



SO-14 Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only



TAQ-V Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Movement Speed increased Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased



Handguns

Basilisk Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only



Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG Headshot Damage reduced Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased



RPK Close-mid Damage slightly reduced



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent All Damage Ranges reduced slightly Close-mid Damage reduced slightly Headshot Damage reduced



Submachine Guns

Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased

BAS-P ADS Move Speed increased All Damage Ranges increased Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only



Lachmann Sub Headshot Damage decreased Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased Burst-Fire time between shots decreased Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased



MX9 Sprint to Fire Speed increased



Vaznev-9K Headshot Damage decreased



VEL 46 Headshot Damage decreased



Attachments

Ammunition

Basilisk .500 Snakeshot Maximum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)

Explosive Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot (Warzone 2.0 Only) Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree

ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout (All Types) Headshot Damage increased Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased Initial Recoil increased slightly Long-range Damage decreased Mid-range Damage increased Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode (Warzone 2.0 Only) Recoil violence increased



Barrel

Heavy Barrels ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced

Light Barrels Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced

Short Barrels ADS Speed benefit increased Damage Range penalty reduced Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing



Bipod

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

ADS Speed penalty reduced

Laser

Laser brightness increased

Magazine

Large Magazines Light Machine Guns (Global) Handling and Movement penalties reduced Kastov 545 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Kastov 762 40 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Lachmann Sub 50 Round Drum Handling penalty reduced M13B 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced M16 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced Vaznev-9K 45 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced VEL 46 50 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced 60 Round Magazine Handling penalty reduced



Small Magazines

Movement Speed increased

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Fennec 45 Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs) Damage increased Damage Ranges reduced Minimum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only) Time between bursts reduced

STB 556 Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs) Damage increased Mid-range Damage distances increased Minimum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only) Time between shots increased



Rear Grip

Basilisk Akimbo Basilisk Maximum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)



Stock

Heavy Stocks ADS Move Speed penalty reduced Aiming Stability benefit increased Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased



Be sure to check the full Seaon 3 patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.