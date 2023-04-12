All weapon buffs & nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3
The Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is finally here and a lot of popular weapons have been adjusted. Here’s a breakdown of every weapon buff and nerf in the Season 3 update.
With each new season introduced to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the development team seems eager to shake up the previous meta from last season.
Now, Activision has released the official patch notes for the Season 3 update, which brought with it a ton of weapon balance changes.
Notably, strong weapons like the ISO Hemlock were hit with some hefty nerfs, while Assault Rifles like the M13B and the STB 556 were given some noteworthy damage increases across the board. Here’s a full breakdown of every weapon change in the new Season 3 update.
Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 weapon balance patch notes
Assault Rifles
- ISO Hemlock
- All Damage Ranges reduced
- Lower Torso Damage reduced
- M13B
- Headshot Damage slightly reduced
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced
- STB 556
- Headshot Damage increased
- Leg Damage increased
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Mid-range Damage reduced
- TAQ-56
- Headshot Damage Increased
Battle Rifles
- FTAC Recon
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Lachmann 762
- Movement Speed increased
- SO-14
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- TAQ-V
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased
Handguns
- Basilisk
- Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
Light Machine Guns
- RAAL MG
- Headshot Damage reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased
- RPK
- Close-mid Damage slightly reduced
Marksman Rifles
- Tempus Torrent
- All Damage Ranges reduced slightly
- Close-mid Damage reduced slightly
- Headshot Damage reduced
Submachine Guns
- Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased
- BAS-P
- ADS Move Speed increased
- All Damage Ranges increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Lachmann Sub
- Headshot Damage decreased
- Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased
- Burst-Fire time between shots decreased
- Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased
- MX9
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
- Vaznev-9K
- Headshot Damage decreased
- VEL 46
- Headshot Damage decreased
Attachments
Ammunition
- Basilisk
- .500 Snakeshot
- Maximum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)
- .500 Snakeshot
- Explosive
- Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot (Warzone 2.0 Only)
- Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree
- ISO Hemlock
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
- Headshot Damage increased
- Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased
- Initial Recoil increased slightly
- Long-range Damage decreased
- Mid-range Damage increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode (Warzone 2.0 Only)
- Recoil violence increased
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
Barrel
- Heavy Barrels
- ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced
- Light Barrels
- Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced
- Short Barrels
- ADS Speed benefit increased
- Damage Range penalty reduced
- Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing
- Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing
Bipod
- ADS Speed penalty reduced
Laser
- Laser brightness increased
Magazine
- Large Magazines
- Light Machine Guns (Global)
- Handling and Movement penalties reduced
- Kastov 545
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Kastov 762
- 40 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 40 Round Magazine
- Lachmann Sub
- 50 Round Drum
- Handling penalty reduced
- 50 Round Drum
- M13B
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- M16
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Vaznev-9K
- 45 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 45 Round Magazine
- VEL 46
- 50 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 50 Round Magazine
- Light Machine Guns (Global)
Small Magazines
- Movement Speed increased
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
- Fennec 45
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Damage Ranges reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)
- Time between bursts reduced
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- STB 556
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distances increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)
- Time between shots increased
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
Rear Grip
- Basilisk
- Akimbo Basilisk
- Maximum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)
- Akimbo Basilisk
Stock
- Heavy Stocks
- ADS Move Speed penalty reduced
- Aiming Stability benefit increased
- Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased
Be sure to check the full Seaon 3 patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.