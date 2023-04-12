GamingCall of Duty

All weapon buffs & nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

Modern Warfare 2Warzone 2
warzone 2 operator parachuting headerActivision

The Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is finally here and a lot of popular weapons have been adjusted. Here’s a breakdown of every weapon buff and nerf in the Season 3 update.

With each new season introduced to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the development team seems eager to shake up the previous meta from last season.

Now, Activision has released the official patch notes for the Season 3 update, which brought with it a ton of weapon balance changes.

Notably, strong weapons like the ISO Hemlock were hit with some hefty nerfs, while Assault Rifles like the M13B and the STB 556 were given some noteworthy damage increases across the board. Here’s a full breakdown of every weapon change in the new Season 3 update.

cod operator running with the iso hemlock assault rifle in warzone 2and modern warfare 2Activision
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3 update introduced a heavy nerf to the ISO Hemlock.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 weapon balance patch notes

Assault Rifles

  • ISO Hemlock
    • All Damage Ranges reduced
    • Lower Torso Damage reduced
  • M13B
    • Headshot Damage slightly reduced
    • Lower Torso Damage increased
    • Mid-range Damage distance increased 
    • Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced
  • STB 556
    • Headshot Damage increased
    • Leg Damage increased
    • Lower Torso Damage increased
    • Mid-range Damage distance increased
    • Mid-range Damage reduced 
  • TAQ-56
    • Headshot Damage Increased

Battle Rifles

  • FTAC Recon
    • Movement Speed increased
    • Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased
    • Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased  | Warzone 2.0 Only
    • Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased 
  • Lachmann 762
    • Movement Speed increased
  • SO-14
    • Movement Speed increased
    • Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased  | Warzone 2.0 Only
  • TAQ-V
    • Minimum Armor Damage increased  | Warzone 2.0 Only
    • Movement Speed increased
    • Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased

Handguns

  • Basilisk
    • Minimum Armor Damage reduced  | Warzone 2.0 Only

Light Machine Guns

  • RAAL MG
    • Headshot Damage reduced
    • Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode  | Warzone 2.0 Only
    • Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased
    • Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
    • Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased 
  • RPK
    • Close-mid Damage slightly reduced 

Marksman Rifles

  • Tempus Torrent
    • All Damage Ranges reduced slightly
    • Close-mid Damage reduced slightly
    • Headshot Damage reduced

Submachine Guns

  • Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased
  • BAS-P
    • ADS Move Speed increased
    • All Damage Ranges increased
    • Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode  | Warzone 2.0 Only
  • Lachmann Sub
    • Headshot Damage decreased 
    • Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased
    • Burst-Fire time between shots decreased
    • Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased
  • MX9
    • Sprint to Fire Speed increased 
  • Vaznev-9K
    • Headshot Damage decreased
  • VEL 46
    • Headshot Damage decreased

Attachments

Ammunition

  • Basilisk
    • .500 Snakeshot
      • Maximum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)
  • Explosive
    • Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot (Warzone 2.0 Only)
    • Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree
  • ISO Hemlock
    • .300 Blackout (All Types)
      • Headshot Damage increased
      • Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased
      • Initial Recoil increased slightly
      • Long-range Damage decreased
      • Mid-range Damage increased
      • Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode (Warzone 2.0 Only)
      • Recoil violence increased 

Barrel

  • Heavy Barrels
    • ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced
  • Light Barrels
    • Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced
  • Short Barrels
    • ADS Speed benefit increased 
    • Damage Range penalty reduced
    • Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing
    • Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing

Bipod

  • ADS Speed penalty reduced 

Laser

  • Laser brightness increased 

Magazine

  • Large Magazines
    • Light Machine Guns (Global)
      • Handling and Movement penalties reduced 
    • Kastov 545
      • 60 Round Magazine
        • Handling penalty reduced
    • Kastov 762
      • 40 Round Magazine
        • Handling penalty reduced
    • Lachmann Sub
      • 50 Round Drum
        • Handling penalty reduced
    • M13B
      • 60 Round Magazine
        • Handling penalty reduced
    • M16
      • 60 Round Magazine
        • Handling penalty reduced
    • Vaznev-9K
      • 45 Round Magazine
        • Handling penalty reduced 
    • VEL 46
      • 50 Round Magazine
        • Handling penalty reduced
      • 60 Round Magazine
        • Handling penalty reduced

Small Magazines

  • Movement Speed increased 
  • Sprint to Fire Speed increased
  • Fennec 45
    • Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
      • Damage increased
      • Damage Ranges reduced
      • Minimum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)
      • Time between bursts reduced
  • STB 556
    • Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
      • Damage increased
      • Mid-range Damage distances increased
      • Minimum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)
      • Time between shots increased 

Rear Grip

  • Basilisk
    • Akimbo Basilisk
      • Maximum Armor Damage added (Warzone 2.0 Only)

Stock

  • Heavy Stocks
    • ADS Move Speed penalty reduced
    • Aiming Stability benefit increased
    • Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased

Be sure to check the full Seaon 3 patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.

