Warzone Season 6 buff transforms underrated SMG into close-range monster

JGOD argued that the BAS-P outperforms Warzone’s best SMGs in certain scenarios after receiving a substantial buff in Season 6.

If you looked at the Season 6 weapon balancing update, you are probably wondering what exactly changed with Warzone’s short-range-meta. The Lachmann Sub stood head and shoulders above every other SMG in Season 5. And according to WZ Ranked, the easy-to-use SMG is still the second most popular gun in Season 6 after avoiding a nerf.

Some community members believe the Lachmann Sub going untouched still makes it the undisputed best SMG. However, JGOD urged players not to get too ahead of themselves. Because in the absence of a Lachmann Sub nerf, the devs dished out much-needed buffs to five SMGs – one being the BAS-P.

In many regards, the underrated SMG was already pretty powerful with the right loadout, but Season 6 elevated the close-range weapon to a whole new level.

JGOD sings praises of BAS-P in Warzone Season 6

As part of the Season 6 update, the BAS-P saw its neck, torso, and limb damage multipliers increase. Stat websites have yet to go through and provide what exactly these changes entail, but JGOD did his own testing to discover how much better the SMG got.

The YouTuber concluded that the BAS-P can now kill in one or two shots less. That doesn’t sound like a huge difference, but the BAS-P now has a proper TTK of 598 milliseconds per second, bringing it in line with the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45.

Using Season 5 stats provided by TrueGameData, JGOD compared the BAS-P to the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 and estimated how those numbers would change after the most recent update.

JGOD predicts that both meta SMGs will still outperform the BAS-P in extremely close-range engagements. However, that number is closer than before, and the YouTuber argued that the BAS-P outshines the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 within the 10-20 meter range.

Best BAS-P Warzone loadout

Here is JGOD’s go-to BAS-P loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: 6.5″ Bruen Drake (+0.34, -0.28)

Laser: 1mw Quick Fire Laser (-0.34, -0.28)

Underbarrel: Spiral V3.4 Flash Hider (+0.52, +0.23)

Stock: Bruen FLash V4 STock (-2.19, -1.70)

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The YouTuber also recommended potentially using Hollow Point or High-Velocity ammunition if you still struggle to take down enemies faster than you would want.

But if this loadout isn’t exactly what you were looking for, make sure to check out our best Season 6 Warzone loadouts.