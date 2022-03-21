How to unlock Armaguerra 43 SMG in Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded

The Armaguerra 43 is a brand new SMG coming to Warzone and Vanguard as part of the Season 2 Reloaded update. Here’s how you can unlock it for yourself.

All the info on Warzone Season 2 Reloaded was released on March 21, including details a new weapons joining the Vanguard arsenal, the Armaguerra 43.

Like other submachine guns, it features a high rate of fire and is ideal for close to medium range fights. Here’s all the info on this new weapon and how to unlock it during Season 2 Reloaded.

How to unlock the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone

When comparing the base version of Warzone’s guns, the Armaguerra 43 actually has the fastest rate of fire of them all, before adding attachments.

This new SMG will be available in Zombies, Vanguard, and Warzone, with players able to unlock it through the completion of an SMG-based challenge.

We still don’t know exactly what this challenge will entail. But the Welgun was unlocked through a similar challenge that required players to get 10 kills with an SMG while aiming down sights in a single match, 15 different times.

Don’t want to complete the challenge? No problem, as it will also be released as through blueprints in store bundles during Season 2 Reloaded.

If the Armaguerra 43 performs similar to the Welgun, it has the potential to dominate both Vanguard and Warzone.

This SMG will also be the favored weapon of Warzone’s newest Operator Gustavo Dos Santos. So, in order to level it up as quickly as possible, you’ll want to play as Gustavo.