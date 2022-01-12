How to unlock the Welgun in Warzone & Vanguard Season One Reloaded

The Welgun is the latest SMG to be added to Vanguard and Warzone in Season 1, but how do you unlock it?

Unlocking the Welgun in Vanguard and Warzone Season One Reloaded will be a priority for many players, particularly those who enjoy using the game’s latest weapons. Described as a “heavy full-auto SMG”, the Welgun is designed to kill across both short- to medium-range engagements.

Whether it has what it takes to overthrow the meta MP40 and MAC-10 loadouts remains to be seen, but it could quickly prove a popular pick. If you’re looking to grind out attachments and find out what the best Welgun loadout is, then you’ll want to unlock it in Warzone and Vanguard.

Advertisement

How to unlock the Welgun in Warzone & Vanguard

In order to unlock the Welgun in Warzone and Vanguard, players need to get 10 kills with an SMG while aiming down sights in a single match 15 times. This may seem like an arduous task, but if you queue up for games of TDM and play on Vanguard’s smaller maps, you’ll be accumulating plenty of kills in no time.

Read more: Infinite ammo glitch in Warzone makes Type 11 LMG unstoppable

If this method is proving too difficult, then there is the Zombies route, which requires you to claim five rapid-fire headshot kills in 50 different portal zones. This method does take a lot more time but can be easier if you find fragging in Vanguard’s multiplayer a little difficult.

Advertisement

Failing that, the Welgun can also be unlocked by purchasing the Reserved Steel Weapon Blueprint bundle. This obviously will set you back a number of CoD Points, so only do this if you wish to instantly unlock the new SMG without grinding.

So, there you have it, how to unlock the Welgun in both Vanguard and Warzone. Once you’ve obtained this deadly SMG, you’ll be able to pick up plenty of close-quarter kills in the Season One Reloaded update.